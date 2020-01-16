Last week I talked about opinion polling and some things about polling I have studied over the years. At the University of Guam, there is a committee that discusses and promotes indigenous knowledge. I believe that Guam is an excellent lab to study all kinds of social things. We can really study things that are hard to study in the U.S. mainland because islands are simply different.
On Guam, people love to gossip. The term “trivia” is from the Latin language and it refers to “three roads.” Back in ancient times, people would talk at crossroads and exchange news from the direction they came from. People on Guam, regardless of where they came from, love to gossip and exchange information. This really makes Guam a special case for research.
Marianas, American Samoa can help each other
The contrast case is the CNMI. I actively work on research in the CNMI, and Guam studies benefit greatly from having a very good neighbor to the North. Guam and the CNMI can benefit a lot, from an education standpoint. I also want to mention that Paul Miura of the CNMI helped to nominate me for the NASBE Board. We have wonderful cooperation with the CNMI. On my side, I worked with Dr. Krise and Dr. Enriquez at UOG to extend the BS in criminal justice program to the CNMI. We will start this program later this month. It is a great example of island partnerships.
Guam and the CNMI can benefit greatly from each other. Along similar lines, Guam, the CNMI and American Samoa can help each other. I want to use the model we used with the CNMI to extend the criminal justice degree to American Samoa. This is a great win-win for Guam and American Samoa.
As islands we have a lot in common. About twelve years ago, I worked with Dr. Dan Aga on seatbelt studies for American Samoa. In addition to being an academic, Dr. Aga is also a chief in the American Samoa system. I want to say that he is a great example of balancing island values with national values. He absolutely has a great set of views.
A snake bite, a scare, and some unexpected happiness
As a side note, I want to talk about the future. When my daughter Athena was four years old she was in day care. Every morning, walking, she picked a plumeria flower for her auntie at daycare. My girl loves rituals. They cleared the jungle behind the daycare and a brown tree snake came though a window and bit Athena on the head. I rushed her to the hospital, and my wife, Rose, who worked as a dietician, met us in the emergency room. She was OK. Driving home, we talked. We decided to forget the bite happened.
I dropped off Athena with her plumeria flower the next day. When I picked her up at daycare, she was very happy. She told me, “Dad, I got bit by a snake and I lived! All the boys wished they could have been bitten, too!" Life is just incredible.