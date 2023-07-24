Guam is going bald. I’m sorry to start with that downer, but someone’s got to say it.
Yes, we live in typhoon alley and yes, our trees are going to take a beating, but that doesn’t mean we have to pave paradise and put up a parking lot.
Since Typhoon Mawar, chain saw parties and cleanup efforts have cleared away debris, but they have also removed more of the precious trees that had been hanging in there. Majestic and beautiful, they had withstood time and the battering of past storms. But inevitably, one by one, they are succumbing to age and stress. Mawar was a last straw for many and, as the storm uprooted them and mangled their limbs, we cut them to the stump, and hauled their amputated remains to that long line for the dump.
So, what do we do now?
In this case, it is as simple as getting a sapling tree and planting it in a safe area of your yard. Be smart, don’t put it near your car or a power pole. I’ve seen the trees that owners trim, and they made it through the storm just fine. And don’t be lazy and say you don’t want the hassle because if we all say that we are accepting an island that is losing trees along our roadways, neighborhoods and parks, we are accepting an island that is losing its beauty.
Anyone who has been off island knows one of the first things you notice is the lush trees that other places have lining streets, stretching cooling canopies over parks. I’m not just talking about Hawaii or the mainland – I was just in Saipan and Rota – they were so full of big, beautiful trees. And they get storms just like we do!
Instead of one more trash-a-thon, spending money on brown plastic bags and gloves, we need our civic organizations, our businesses, our clubs to launch tree-planting efforts. Use the same effort that you put into buying and erecting that plastic canopy for your fiesta into planting a tree that, with attention and love, will grow into permanent soothing shade. You know how that feels. On a really hot day, if you are walking at Ypao Beach and you step for a moment under a tree, you feel the immediate drop in temperature. Take a deep breath, and you can smell that tree cleaning the air as it shelters you from the sun.
I have memories of the late Gov. Ricky Bordallo in Hagåtña after he was out of office, spending much of his time tending to trees. He loved them like he loved the island, and he knew the value of trees. We need to bring that back.
Trees are such a part of the CHamoru culture. The ifit tree – a symbol of strength. The fadang – one of the first, and now a threatened species. The taotaomo'na tree – a symbol of the ancestors. Trees play a huge role in the chants and legends of Guam – like the one about a beautiful CHamoru girl who died and whose grave sprouted a coconut palm that has provided the people of Guam with sustenance ever since.
Plant trees
Local rights groups mount legal challenges when rare species of tree are removed, why not compliment that work with efforts to also plant trees to replace them.
For government and groups – adopt a park. Instead of building another concrete pavilion, go plant some trees. Work with the forestry folks at Agriculture – their stewardship program has free saplings of native trees, and workshops in how to prune them to survive. When the next storm comes, plant again. If we plant fast enough, no matter how many buildings are abandoned as eyesores, we can obscure them with a verdant screen of trees. Trees are critical in preventing erosion, enhancing our tourist economy, providing food and shelter for our few remaining birds and animals. Trial plantings of hardwoods such as mahogany, teak and eucalyptus have had great success. Have you driven on Cross Island Road lately? Sometimes you have to remember you are on Guam.
On a bigger scale, there are grants that nongovernmental organizations can go after. And for the Guam Visitors Bureau, how about supporting ecotourism and let tourists plant a tree for Guam? When we file our losses with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, are we including the value of mature trees lost, so we can get funds to replant? What businesses can adopt stretches of Hagåtña and replace those big trees that lined Marine Corps Drive?
Replanting our island is not just the right thing to do, it is a declaration of our love for Guam.
Ginger Cruz is Founder and CEO of Mantid International. A policy advocate and soon adjunct professor at the University of Guam, she formerly held positions at KUAM and the Office of the Governor. Cruz is the former deputy inspector general for Iraq reconstruction and a deputy assistant secretary at US-HUD. She holds a master’s in public policy from Johns Hopkins SAIS and a bachelor's from the University of Pennsylvania.