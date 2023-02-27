In the 1600s, Guam’s place in the world stemmed from its use by the Spanish galleons as a resupply point. Over the next five centuries, Guam continued to be the gas station for the great powers of the world — a place for the titans to stop by, refuel, stock up and move on. Even after becoming a U.S. territory, only one president treated us as more than a refueling stop (and that took a lot of effort). This limited view of our island has, in turn, limited Guam’s opportunities to benefit from economic activity tied to our location.
Not all growth is equal
Today, as the geopolitical landscape of the Indo-Pacific region is again being reshaped, Guam is reminded that our primary strategic value as a “gas station” in the Western Pacific once again has drawn a target on our backs that will require us to update civil defense disaster plans. Large military buildup numbers – up to $11 billion being spent over five years – have been popping up on many a PowerPoint presentation. But realistically, Guam’s citizens and businesses are not going to see most of that. Rather, we will be more concerned with navigating soaring housing prices due to the pressure on local resources caused by the economic activity that is largely within the purview of major defense contractors and hoping that the taxes we collect will be enough to support our community needs until post-COVID tourism can recover. Growth is good, but not all growth is equal.
A different future
If you are satisfied with where we are, then you can stop reading and check out the ads for the latest sale. If you are not satisfied, then you are someone who understands we need to get serious about building a different future for Guam. We need to rethink workforce policy in order to create economic activity that will engage our best and brightest, offer long-term opportunities for high-paying careers and reverse the brain drain.
Our economy relies on tourism and federal/military spending. Tourism remains a low-paying industry. Only a handful of people will make it into successful management careers and most tourism jobs do not pay well. For those who join the military, most will be stationed away from Guam. On the contractor side, high-paying positions – computer work, cybersecurity, specialized engineering – are filled with off-island contractors. We have to start now to educate Guam’s youth and workforce for highly skilled jobs in industry and management – skills that will make Guam more attractive as a headquarters for regional companies. Instead of bringing in the experts, we need to become the experts.
Promising areas
This administration has identified several promising areas – health care, pharmaceuticals, transshipment and additive manufacturing/3D printing, to name a few. Bringing these to fruition will take more than companies wanting to invest. The lynchpin is human resources. A building does not make a company. It’s the talent and skills of the people inside.
We need people on Guam with the education and the drive to fill highly skilled jobs with the tools to innovate, so that as they grow, Guam develops organic skills to set up regional and global operations here. Research and development centers are essential building blocks and one place to start.
We must think bigger. Build up the institutes that will train students in foreign languages, international trade, negotiations, advanced contracting and finance techniques. We should nurture a generation of multilingual businessmen and women that can compete for leading positions in the top companies in the Pacific and in the world, and then leverage our location as the United States in Asia. We need to launch programs to send interns to top regional companies and then let them bring their newly learned skills back to Guam.
It's not enough to be America’s gas station, collecting revenues on the margins to subsidize our people’s needs. We want to be America’s jewel in the Indo-Pacific, where technology and industry are nurtured. There is beauty in our land, but the true beauty is in our people, and investing in them is the one sure way for Guam to realize a brighter future.
Ginger Cruz is founder and CEO of Mantid International. She formerly held positions at KUAM, worked in the Office of the Governor in the 1990’s and was most recently campaign adviser to the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Team. Cruz was formerly deputy inspector general for Iraq Reconstruction and a deputy assistant secretary at US-HUD. She has a Master's in Public Policy from Johns Hopkins SAIS and a BA from the University of Pennsylvania.