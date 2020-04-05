Language revitalization literature is filled with accounts of how native peoples were treated by colonizers as empire building was pursued across the world. Horrific stories of children being forcibly taken from their tribes and put into government-operated boarding schools are abundant. These schools were established throughout the United States and Canada for First Nation peoples and in Australia for Aborigines with the hidden (and not so hidden) agenda to “beat the Indian out of the child.” This was not the practice of shaming that characterized our experience on Guam. The assimilation strategy used on Guam was more benign. Nonetheless, the goal was to erase the language and cultural attachments to the indigenous way of life and replace it with a modern, new identity – not quite fully American but … . Language alienation was the outcome.
The historical shift away from speaking CHamoru toward speaking English began on Guam during the pre-war Navy administration. An official English-only policy in government and schools accelerated the use of English after World War II as American military forces stationed on Guam outnumbered the local population at a ratio of 10 to 1. The island experienced unprecedented economic growth, especially in the service industries. Fertile farming and fishing grounds were taken over by eminent domain. The self-sufficient, agricultural economy which characterized Guam prior to the war quickly became a wage-based economy with an increasing reliance on office work and imports.
To the CHamoru people who endured the cruelty and suffering of the Japanese occupation, Americanization was welcomed with opened arms. Islanders stopped at nothing to show their gratitude and loyalty. For people who had been humiliated and devastated by a war not of their making, associating with the United States as the emergent superpower in the world was also a source of pride.
On the heels of World War II, it didn’t take much to convince war survivors that speaking English was an asset and that it would mean better jobs and family security if children were to learn English in school. The idea that speaking CHamoru at home would interfere with learning English was promoted. Parents were convinced that speaking CHamoru to their children would limit their opportunities for advancement. Further, in the 1950s, this English-only policy was enforced through a system of fines for every CHamoru word spoken in school. Most parents and grandparents of that period spoke limited English but encouraged their children to learn it well at the exclusion of Chamoru. They believed the propaganda about English being far more important than a backward ancient language spoken by so few people in the world and which served no purpose in an American colony. So much so, that they stopped speaking to their children in CHamoru. They wanted their children to succeed. They were willing to sacrifice anything to make that happen.
Some families continued to speak CHamoru at home because that was the only language that elders and caretakers knew. Thank God for that. For many, though, the propaganda worked. The colonial shaming practices that were utilized on Guam to foster the language shift away from CHamoru were subtle and subliminal but devastating to the psyche, language heritage and identity of the taotao tåno’ nonetheless. Ultimately, the language shift to English has led to a critical decline in CHamoru fluency over three generations moving us into the endangered language category.
Since the 1970s, activists and advocates have sounded the alarm and called for policies and school-based solutions to mitigate CHamoru language loss. Incremental progress has been made. But the writing on the wall is clear, the living speakers of CHamoru must pass the language on to young speakers or the CHamoru language will cease to exist beyond them. Intergenerational speaking is the key. We still have time to reverse the negative consequences of the language shift away from CHamoru. While there is hope, we must also have the will to make it happen.