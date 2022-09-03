Samuel and I are among several local research associates affiliated with the Micronesian Area Research Center (MARC). This is not a paid position. We meet from time to time to discuss shared interests.
During one of our pre-pandemic gatherings, Monique Storie inquired if any of the associates would be interested in contributing to the writing of social studies textbooks for the elementary grades in Guam’s public schools. The seed was planted.
I was thrilled that Guam was finally going to produce and officially adopt culturally-relevant textbooks. Social Studies lent itself perfectly for such an endeavor. I was unsure about my own capacity though. I have taught for decades and have developed various training curricula in my lifetime as a teacher. I even fulfilled my dream of writing a children’s book in both English and CHamoru.
But, I had never written a children’s textbook for full adoption by the district. This was huge.
Like Joe Sanchez, the deputy superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction at the Guam Department of Education, Samuel and I have been outspoken proponents of place-based, culturally responsive pedagogy for many years. Memories of helping my nieces and nephews with schoolwork rushed into my consciousness when Victoria-Lola Leon Guerrero, managing editor of the UOG Press, followed up on the invite to become a primary writer for one of the textbooks.
I remember cringing when I discovered during chats with the kids that they knew more about the redwood forests in California than the limestone forests of our island.
The fact that we as a community instruct our children about other places, people and events but rarely about our own island environment, traditional knowledge and way of life has been of ongoing concern to me. There are a growing number of educators who know the importance of being grounded in who you are and where you live. They have actively incorporated placed-based materials in their instruction, but this was going to be district-wide. Every child would have the opportunity to learn about our island and the region.
In a flash, opportunity collided with necessity. I couldn’t say no. I selected second grade. I am fascinated by the curiosity of 7-year-old children. In 2019, the UOG Press and GDOE established an agreement to support the writing of locally and regionally relevant social studies textbooks for kindergarten to fifth grade to be used in all public elementary schools.
The rest is history in the making.
Home-grown lessons
There are several significant aspects about this textbook series which are notable. First, we have never done it before! Children’s classroom textbooks that are used in our schools come from big American publishing houses that have monopolized the textbook market.
They frame what our island children learn and consequently what they don’t learn.
This system-wide, place-based textbook series will turn that trend on its head. Children will be able to learn about the island community they live in and about our island neighbors before they start branching out to other parts of the world. While many teachers have supplemented instructional materials with the Hale’-ta books and other cultural teaching aides, these resources are not utilized as regular subject texts.
The Social Studies textbook project will provide a standards-based, culturally relevant, homegrown curriculum for our students in the elementary grades with multiple online sources for teachers. In discussing the rigor of the series, Ms. Leon Guerrero points out that, “UOG Press conducted a thorough review of the Guam Content Standards and Performance Indicators, the Priority Standards, Skills and Topics; and GDOE Curriculum Map.” It is written to meet and exceed common core standards.
Such a monumental task draws from talent and expertise from all corners of the island, the region and from islanders in the diaspora. To this end, the UOG Press identified “highly credentialed and published local historians and educations to serve as lead authors.” Among them are Dr. Josephine Cruz, Elyssa Santos, Dr. Michael Lujan Bevacqua, Dr. Robert Underwood, Samantha Barnett and yours truly. Joining the primary authors are an exceptionally capable team of artists, feature writers, illustrators, graphic designers and editors.
In their description about this undertaking, UOG Press notes, “It is critical that our students see themselves and their experiences in the books they use in school and that they gain a deeper understanding of their unique history and place in the world. In developing place-based textbooks, we are all more prepared to help our students succeed.”
Stay tuned.