As I mentioned last week, my students and I met with a number of legislative candidates about a week ago to discuss and hear their views on various items. As I have said in previous articles, each person elected to the Legislature rides into office on high hopes and ambitions only to find that they are hobbled by mediocre staff and jealous peers. Serving in the Guam Legislature is like trying to survive in the biggest crab bucket on Guam.
No one wants anyone else to succeed, in my opinion.
If I had it my way, the Legislature would put the staff on a policy vacation for a year and only talk to each other about laws and ideas. The practice of cutting and pasting laws or ideas from the U.S. mainland should stop. The senators should think for themselves. Also, the entire Guam code should be reviewed and all unfunded and conflicting mandates should be addressed.
Also, I think the Legislature should go back to 21 senators.
In my column last week, I overlooked that candidate Alexander Duenas also met with my students. Following the meeting, he spoke to me at length in the parking lot and had a lot of good ideas. Former Sen. Sam Mabini Young also talked to us about her policy views as well as former Sen. Kelly Marsh-Taitano.
One thing I have really thought a lot about for the past two years is the unfinished work of former elected officials. In the case of Sam and Kelly, both have goals they never got to finish when they were in office and they hope to get to work on them again. Roy Gamboa and Ian Catling also attended our event and spoke very well.
Vincent Borja, who had worked with me at UOG, also had a lot of good things to say. Dave Duenas, who has vied for office before, has shown a lot of heart in his community efforts. Former GPD Chief Fred Bordallo also spoke about critical concerns for Guam.
William Parkinson, former Speaker Don Parkinson’s son, has a number of great ideas. Speaker Parkinson was the first Guam Speaker I interviewed many years ago and he always had pugua in his office. Chris Barnett, who I talked a lot with on KUAM is likely going to be the top vote-getter in this election. I was very impressed with his depth of insight on government. Jonathan Savares, and Roy Quinata also spoke to me after our meeting and both also had great ideas for Guam.
In August, we will hold a primary election for assorted offices. As I have said before, I don’t think that Guam primary elections fit the dictates of the Guam Organic Act. I think primary elections can be used for party purposes, but I do not think that primaries would hold up as gatekeepers to the general election ballot.
While this is arguable, I think that primary elections, as they currently are used, are bogus.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.