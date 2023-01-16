Visitor industry yield is often narrowly misinterpreted as cash returns on capital investment. And while that number is certainly critical to any profitable venture, if bottom-line profits were the Guam Visitors Bureau’s sole measure of success, we’d no longer have an irresistible tropical island getaway to sell to outbound travel markets.
If the only yield that mattered was short-term monetary incentives, neither the government nor the private sector would ever invest enough money into making the good times last through the upkeep of property and infrastructures, the preservation of our unique CHamoru culture and attractive environment and the improvement of wages and benefits for visitor industry employees. In short, if reopening our island to daily planeloads of foreign guests in the aftermath of the pandemic isn’t on track to benefit the lifestyles of residents, then we aren’t doing it right.
Yet, as GVB Vice President Gerry Perez and I have constantly stated in public and demonstrated through the bureau’s results-oriented action, our visitor industry exists to make the lives of our people better.
Period.
Recently this overarching priority has played out in the way our marketing team and industry partners have successfully promoted Guam’s ancient CHamoru roots through Island Fiesta Tours and exceeded post-COVID visitor projections.
And we’ve done this by responding to exit surveys that show visitors appreciate and crave authentic cultural experiences. So, in the current reawakening of Guam’s visitor industry, we now have an early bead on another kind of yield: the bountiful benefits derived from treating the naturally hospitable CHamoru culture as a priceless asset! After all, i kottura can thrive only through daily practice and by sharing it among ourselves and with our welcome guests.
Thankfully, modern travel trends support low-impact tourism and the kind of yield that sustains the natural environment while engaging with fascinating heritage, history and culture. Today’s sophisticated Asian traveler wants to spend time getting to know local residents. By the same token, locals want to host visitors and benefit directly by selling their goods and services to them.
Although GVB management knows the dynamic blend of tourism and the U.S. military has remained the backbone of Guam’s economy for decades, we also know that local leaders harbor a no-nonsense responsibility to constantly keep investors, developers, operators and the armed forces in check – to make sure the finer things in life that matter to corporate prerogatives and the impact of armed forces readiness stay in harmony with a deserving community’s needs and desires.
Back to basics
Breaking “yield” down to its simplest definition, we find it means to produce or provide. On busy roadways, a YIELD sign tells drivers to make way for other drivers before proceeding. This means providing access and producing safe results so each driver or passenger gets where they need to go in one piece. In this case, yielding is in everyone’s best interest because giving way to one another’s interests keeps all parties safe: drivers, passengers, cars and pedestrians alike.
The visitor industry has its own “rules of the road” that yield or make way for the multiple interests that keep it going, too. But in the several years leading up to the COVID pandemic, some of these valuable interests were scraping the guardrails and nearly being run off the road! Somewhere between the 2014 publication of GVB’s Vision 2020 master plan for improved yield and Guam’s record-breaking visitor arrivals in 2019, our visitor industry became so focused on entertaining as many budget travelers as we could possibly pack into guestrooms that hoteliers were turning guests away at peak season and dwindling profit margins were strained to the breaking point and therefore neglecting industry maintenance. Something had to give.
Hedging risk
In our quest to measure impacts, GVB is also paying close attention to balancing Guam’s portfolio of visitors and measuring the price per passenger. In other words, we ask ourselves how much it costs businesses, the environment, the government of Guam and even our local culture to host various traveler profiles. What impact does a group of traveling office ladies have on various yield categories and do their footprints spell a net gain or loss to culture, workers, the natural environment, infrastructures and profitability? What is the cost of goods sold to this group versus military dependents or business travelers or Asian families, for that matter?
Furthermore, if one group scores higher for protecting the environment while another set of visitors scores higher for spending and tax revenue generation, how do we counterbalance these pluses and minuses to achieve the sustainability that Destination Guam USA and our 4,000-year-old CHamoru culture deserve?
These are the worthwhile questions industry stakeholders are grappling with as our visitor industry rebuilds by capitalizing on Guam’s unique strengths. Our marketing promise includes a compelling history and matchless culture in an idyllic tropical island on the edge of Southeast Asia. This region is populated with millions of affluent travelers with discriminating tastes, who value one-of-a-kind experiences and feel safe traveling to an American destination so close to their home countries. And this vast market is every bit as worth rebuilding as it is strategically targeting for improved yield.
Carl T.C. Gutierrez is a former two-term governor of Guam who now serves as president and CEO of Guam Visitors Bureau, Guam permit czar and chairman of the Governor’s Economic Strategy Council. Send comments or questions to GVB at communityrelations@visitguam.org.