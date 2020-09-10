Over the last 24 years, I have spent a lot of time studying how voters on Guam mark their ballots. I became interested in this while serving on the Guam Election Commission. Commission members look at ballots that are not marked properly. Over time, I began to notice patterns in the ballots, then I began to do some basic math to study various aspects of ballot marking and voter choice.
For example, in the 2018 general election, 37,386 voters cast ballots. This is about a 67% voter turnout rate. Since each voter gets 15 votes for the Guam Legislature, there were 560,790 potential votes and 375,209 votes used, excluding write-ins. This means on average voters only use 10 of their 15 votes for senatorial candidates. In 2018, about 56% of the votes went to Democratic candidates for the Legislature and about 44% went to Republicans. But two-thirds of the seats went to the Democrat supermajority and one-third went to the Republicans.
This is in part explained by the number of votes between the high-, midpoint and low-threshold candidates. The high vote getter in the Guam Legislature was Sen. Therese Terlaje with about 61% of voters voting for her. Sen. James Moylan was at the midpoint with about 44%. The low vote getter was Sen. Pedo Terlaje with about 32%. What this suggests is that certain Democratic voters mark less than five Democratic candidates for the Legislature. Since we don’t have districts on Guam, we have these sorts of dynamics in our at-large election.
Guam has experimented with districting on and off over the years with poor results. Less than 20 years ago, we had school board districts and it was a failure. In the more distant past, we had legislative districts, this also failed. The real issue is geography and population mass to district. Guam has the same approximate geographic size as an average U.S. county. But our population centers make for a very odd set of districting dynamics. Further, given the role of family ties in elections, at-large seats are preferred.
In 2000, I served on the Guam Organic Act Commission and I had the wonderful opportunity to work with Gov. Carlton Skinner, the last Navy governor and the first civilian governor of Guam. Gov. Skinner had a major role in updating the draft Guam Organic Act. He told me that 21 senators were planned for Guam because there were 21 villages at the time. I still prefer 21 senators because we have more diversity of ideas with this number.
About 15 years ago, I was approached by a group of Filipino businessmen and they had an interest in districting for Guam to better represent Filipino voters. I took a look at the question for about a week and found that in a very brief amount of time, Guam would naturally evolve. Our intermarriage rate was around 42%, one of the highest levels in the U.S. and Filipinos would be represented.