When four children were removed from a neglectful home, there was hope.
They went to temporary housing where they were cleaned and fed and cared for.
Seven months later, a newborn joined the sibling group.
And months after that — in 2009 — an article appeared in the paper, looking for a home for five siblings with special needs.
For years, no one answered the call.
The children grew.
After several years, a family adopted two and moved off island.
In early 2013, another family fostered one of the three.
Then two remained.
When I read that story in 2009, my nest was emptying. But I knew. I just knew those kids were mine.
But not yet. I still had seven kids at home — too many to become a foster parent.
I did what I could. I supported the work of Harvest House, then a budding nonprofit focused on foster care.
At the first Harvest House Christmas celebration, I saw them.
The youngest was in a double stroller with his next older sibling. The others were scattered among the workers. One had a tiny walker.
With each passing Christmas, I saw them. Still in the shelter group. Still siblings together, but still alone.
And I knew. I just knew.
My house continued to empty.
When the sibling group was down to three, my kid count had dropped to four.
Then another family came forward and considered the youngest two — a boy and girl. They chose the girl, whom they adopted.
Two boys were left.
In mid-2013, we became foster parents and brought them home.
By the time the youngest moved in, he had been in temporary care five years. The other had spent six years there before joining our family.
Why did they wait so long?
At the time, there was a lack of foster parents, as there always is. According to Harvest House, there are now about 70 active foster families, but there are now close to 600 children in the system.
Thanks to the partnership of Harvest House and CPS, newborns are now placed in families quickly. They don’t linger as mine did.
This is National Foster Care month.
While it’s always a good time to consider becoming a foster parent, it’s particularly good now. Guam’s children need you.
Not everyone is called to be a foster parent. But perhaps everyone should struggle with the thought.
When the time is right, you’ll know.
You’ll just know.