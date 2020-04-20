Does the Fourth Estate – a free and forceful press – still exist as an entity of balance in our small island community?
Is it still actively at work helping voters and citizens to maintain the balance of power of between the administrative, legislative and judicial branches of our government?
What about the power of the Fourth Estate ringing true the way it did 20 years ago when Al Neuharth – at the time chairman of the board of Gannett Company – was challenged about his exercise of power while at the helm of then the largest communications company in North America?
His response, as he never yielded his voice of freedom: “I am neither a kingmaker nor king breaker.”
Or when within Gannett company itself where I worked for 40 years – nearly 24 years as a publisher – our diversity of voices was given the title of, “a world of different voices where freedom speaks?”
Fortunately, the fourth estate does exist in our communities although, in most instances not at the same level or with the same horsepower as it did in years past.
However, a recent local challenge to our civil liberties brought on by our governor and Legislature had this newspaper and members of its broadcasting partner, The Point, along with the broadcast voices of Ray Gibson and Bob Klitzkie, to the forefront of the challenge.
The question and focal point of the discussion was whether or not the administration should be granted the power to make laws that suited its desires. The focal point was that many in the community viewed the power that was sought as an abridgment of their civil liberties and potentially their constitutional 4th Amendment rights.
The COVID-19 virus challenges, coupled with a power grab by the current administration claiming they needed these powers to deal with those challenges, was stopped by the people in this community using their Fourth Estate voice.
The governor apparently had a caucus with at least six members of the current Legislature and managed to convince them that taking this aspect of law-making power away from the Legislature and placing it squarely in the hands of her office was the best approach.
Roadblocks were adopted by the administration at key locations and the threat of fines was raised but lacked authority without legislative approval.
The roadblocks, manned by National Guard troops with some police assistance, succeeded in slowing traffic to the point that thoroughly frustrated drivers/voters.
The legislature finally decided to meet to hammer out the details of exactly where this level of authority should reside.
Enter the voices of the people and those of the Fourth Estate.
After many days of radio and print discussion, the die was cast. The Legislature voted 12 to 3 in favor of keeping the power to make laws in the hands of the Legislature.
Voters should take the time to remember – write it down for later use – who the three senators were who voted in favor of giving such law-making authority to the governor and the 12 who voted against such a move and take it with them when they vote.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.