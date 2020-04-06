Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s hands are full these days with all of the COVID-19 problems with which we are faced.
Throughout this time, the legislative voice on this island has been notably silent save a few scattered weak and frail whimpers.
Attempting to stay ahead of the curve when combating this virus without treading on people’s civil rights is a very narrow path.
It has run the gamut of deciding upon islandwide shutdowns of the very things that drive our island economy – small businesses – to taking away what we as Americans view as our day-to-day civil rights and the basic freedoms we have come to enjoy.
Some of her decisions are clearly within her purview and others tiptoe on that fragile boundary of American freedoms enshrined in our federal laws and Constitution.
This COVID-19 problem has driven some very real threats along with a long list of perceived ones that numerous scoundrels have tried to sell you snake oil to cure.
However, there is yet another threat looming ahead that our governor needs to take up with President Donald Trump.
A large portion of what we perceive as our day-to-day trip to the post office may come to a screeching halt in the months ahead.
That is the impending threat and potential for the shutdown of the U.S. postal system as early as June of this year.
The thought of such a shutdown would bring a halt to not only the delivery of regular mail but also the delivery of critical medications across the nation and more importantly to us on the island of Guam.
The vast majority of our veterans who are getting their medical service through the local VA center, adjacent to U.S. Naval Hospital, receive their medications by mail from the VA Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The governor needs to get to the president now and lay the groundwork for the critical importance of this service to Guam and every other American location.
The vast majority of our mail service comes to Guam via airplane and that leads me to yet another critical component of this service.
What if United Airlines decides to cut the service of direct Honolulu flights because a 777 cannot run cost-efficiently if there are no passengers on board to cover the cost of flying the plane to Guam?
We would then be at the mercy of the venerable 737 island hopper. This smaller plane does not have the legs to fly directly to Guam and is required to make stops on islands on its way to Guam. A long and arduous flight if you have never taken it.
The governor needs to address these two issues sooner than later if we are to avoid them becoming a reality in the weeks and months ahead.
A piece of this is her adding her voice to the impending suggested bailout of the U.S. Postal Service.
There have been numerous fall-offs of postal delivery service across the mainland – and likely some to Guam as well – during the past weeks and months.
Mainland lawmakers have historically said USPS is a quasi-governmental agency that relies on fees rather than taxes. Without a government bailout, it may be forced to shut its doors as early as June of this year.
Governor, call the president and remind him to add Guam to the long list of locations that support a bailout of our U.S. postal services.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.