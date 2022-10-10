Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part column about revitalizing air service into Guam.
In collaboration with Guam International Airport Authority, Guam Visitors Bureau is charting the viable expansion of air services on island and building a more competitive carrier market to help reduce passenger fares and cargo rates.
In fact, from Sept. 4 to 9, a delegation of GIAA and GVB representatives and I were in Japan to ask if inactive slot allocations at Haneda Airport can be temporarily filled by qualified airlines that are interested in servicing Haneda-Guam routes. In hot pursuit of this purpose, we even met with top officials at Haneda.
Securing a direct air link from Haneda would be a coup for "Destination: Guam, USA," which has been trying to attain one for years, because Haneda is the premier and preferred airport serving the greater Tokyo region. Fortunately, a handful of airlines have already expressed interest. So, by expanding on talks, we hope to seal a deal and open the way to air traffic from beyond the confines of the Kanto region from which over half of Guam’s Japanese arrivals normally hail.
A series of visits
Our driving objective is to create connections with airlines that are already established at A.B. Won Pat International Airport, but we are also in talks with carriers that may be qualified to do business here but that may otherwise require additional time and resources to open operations on island.
Our GIAA-GVB delegation’s expedition to Japan had followed a mid-August GovGuam trek to Washington, D.C., to appeal to Department of Transportation and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials for assistance in helping Guam make up lost ground since the pandemic shut tourism down in 2020. The need for arrivals arises at a time when our Asian-travel-dependent island economy is lagging 45% behind the nation’s visitor industry recovery rate.
While in Washington, GIAA and GVB met with Department of Transportation officials. Ben Taylor, DOT director, international aviation, assured Guam delegates that cargo and passenger opportunities for foreign carriers operating out of Japan exist and proposed a workshop for these foreign airlines to discuss operational advantages to cooperating with Destination Guam. He also encouraged GIAA to take full advantage of the extended runway and key infrastructures emplaced at A.B. Won Pat International, which are designed to support long-haul flights to the U.S. mainland from Guam.
The meeting with DOT officials in our nation’s capital revealed they understand and fully appreciate Guam’s geopolitical importance to the nation. It also underscored Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s insistence that the airline industry fully recover from the COVID downturn in the shortest possible order to spur lower fares, better service, and greater safety and efficiency for cargo and passengers.
Targeting results
The expansion of commercial air services is a top priority in Destination Guam’s approach to revitalizing the pipeline of Asian traffic that feeds local tourism. Air services encompass a broad range of revenue-generating activities, including the economical pickup and delivery of passengers, freight, and mail.
From entertaining vacation passengers to processing cargo packages, there is enormous capacity for growth as the COVID-19 crisis is contained and our economy adjusts to new market demands for affordable airfares, destination choice, supply-chain linkage and timesaving technologies.
For years, GVB has invested its resources into enhancing our island’s profile as a preferred destination for targeted tourist markets. Millions of dollars have been committed to promoting Guam in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines and U.S. markets, and for a while in other areas, too, such as when Guam still enjoyed direct air connections to Cairns, Australia, and Hong Kong. The expenditure of these promotional dollars has proven successful in sustaining travel from bigger airports in Asia, including Narita and Kansai in Japan and Incheon and Busan in Korea, as examples.
Separate and apart, GIAA has been pursuing airline business to maintain current services and entice new routes to expand its revenue base and boost arrival numbers at A.B. Won Pat International. The savvy team at GIAA has consistently marketed and promoted airport facilities and offered financial incentives for airlines willing to reach new and underserved destinations across the Asia-Pacific region, with scheduled or on-demand services.
These incentives have provided valuable financial support to operators who have taken advantage of the program to maintain routes and introduce new destinations to Guam’s nonstop flight network.
The Honorable Carl T.C. Gutierrez is a former two-term governor of Guam who now serves as president and CEO of Guam Visitors Bureau, Guam permit czar, and chairman of the Governor’s Economic Strategy Council. Send comments or questions to GVB at communityrelations@visitguam.org.