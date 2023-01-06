A new year often beckons transformation. A new me, a clean slate. Of course, you don’t have to transform every new year, nor do you have to wait until the countdown ends to start making positive changes in your life. But for me, there’s this feeling in the air this time of year, when the days shorten and the island breeze gets cooler. The countdown not only gives way to fireworks, well wishes and revelry, but also signals an invitation to new things, new ideas and new adventures.
I also get excited around this time because it means cracking open fresh journals for planning, goal setting and vision boards. It is the time I reflect on everything that has happened in the past year and think about and write down my goals and resolutions for the coming year and beyond.
However, as I got older, I fell into the abyss of disappointment like so many others, about how my New Year’s resolutions became badges of failure that I’d given up on by the time June came around because they did nothing but elicited guilt and self-criticism. Even when I was able to achieve most of the goals on my list in a particular year, the few that remained unachieved were so glaring that they sobered any pride or joy.
Several years back, I figured out that something has contributed to why my New Year’s resolutions tended to fizzle out and why I didn’t feel good, even when I achieved most of them. The way I - and probably many of us - was setting goals hinged on the idea of conditional happiness.
Conditional happiness is the thinking that feeling happy can be achieved when a certain condition is met. It’s the notion that “I’ll be happy when …” We tack happiness on a certain target, such as a future goal, commodity or milestone. Most of us have grown up with several common beliefs powered by conditional happiness: “We will be happy when we become rich or get married. We will have a happier life once we attain that dream job or buy that house.”
Of course, there’s nothing wrong with the conditional situation or item itself. The problem isn’t with wealth, marriage, jobs or houses.
The issue with conditional happiness lies with the idea that the way to feeling and being happy is the achievement of whatever goals we have; therefore, everything outside of achieving that condition is not. So, it becomes, “I can’t feel happy until …” Before achievement, it denotes that you are somehow in a state devoid of joy or that the happiness you may feel isn’t whole or genuine.
Furthermore, because change is constant, conditions shift as well. Conditional happiness makes it so that when we finally achieve a goal and don’t feel as happy as we expected, we add or change them. If getting that dream job didn’t bring us great joy, then we might shift our focus on achieving the goal of getting promoted or add the goal of getting a nice car in our pursuit. Goalposts suddenly multiply and move around and the trouble with moving goalposts is that happiness becomes an elusive thing. It becomes impossible.
What has worked for me in avoiding the trap of conditional happiness and stale resolutions is simply flipping the script.
I lean into what I call unconditional happiness. With this thinking, happiness is no longer based on achieving any goal or task I set in January or any time of the year, for that matter. The way to feel happy is moved from how many items on my New Year’s resolutions or bucket list I check off to the habits and choices I control in everyday life.
I know I can create my happiness whenever and wherever, and I allow myself to feel it fully. Whether I fail at everything, lag behind everyone else or achieve everything in my vision board, I create the pockets of joy that I need to enjoy my brief life on this Earth. So, whether you set or forgo having resolutions this new year, just remember, your happiness is in your hands.
Dulce Amor Imbo is a student pursuing a master’s degree in counseling at the University of Guam and a recent graduate of the Guam Green Growth Conservation Corps. She is a mental health advocate working toward a more sustainable lifestyle. She hails from the village of Mangilao.