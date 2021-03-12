This year – in fact, this week – marks one century of Jesuit work in Micronesia. This is more significant in our neighboring islands than here on Guam, where Capuchins and diocesan priests have cared for the church over the past century and back beyond then. In the islands to the south (and in the Northern Marianas during Japanese years), the Jesuits were the only show in town.
Jesuits, of course, had been here long before. They brought Christianity to these islands (and a lot of unwelcome things as well, I would have to admit) – but that was eons ago. Their recent presence here has been far more subdued and limited. Figures like Father Jim McDonough, Father Dan Mulhauser and Father Tom McGrath have lived and worked here for years. Yet, for all the service they provided, they were a only drop in the ecclesial bucket.
At the risk of tooting my own horn – and casting a sleep spell over some of you – let me explain what happened.
On March 14, 1921, two Jesuits disembarked from the Japanese steamer at Yap. A few days later four more Jesuits were put ashore on Palau, where they were escorted amid joyful singing to the German-built church in Koror. As the ship sailed eastward, Jesuits were dropped off at one island group after another until all 22 men in the missionary band were put ashore. With that the Jesuit era in the islands began.
This was not the first time the Jesuits appeared in the area, of course. But back in the late 1600s, they tried but never did manage to establish a mission in any of the islands to the south. Instead, their mission field was confined to the Marianas, where they remained for a century until they were expelled from the entire Spanish realm.
So here were the Jesuits again, now preparing to replace the German Capuchins who had been deported soon after Japan seized the islands at the start of World War I. Japan had sent an Adm. Yamamoto (not the same Yamamoto who made his reputation in the next war) to visit the pope to request missionaries. There had been no Masses in some places for five years. Local catechists were running out of prayers. People were spiritually starving, and Japanese authorities could use some support in “civilizing” the island folks.
According to the story I heard, the pope approached three different religious orders to take over the mission in Micronesia, but the heads of these orders claimed they were already overcommitted. But wait! Don’t Jesuits pride themselves on the pledge to accept special missions from the Vicar of Christ? How could the superior general of the Jesuits turn down the request? He couldn’t. So in late 1920, 22 Spanish Jesuits, with Father Santiago Lopez de Rego at their head, boarded a ship for the Pacific.
That started the flow. Father Espinal to the Mortlocks, Father Jaime and Father Hernandez to Chuuk. Brother Cobo and Father Berganza to Pohnpei, Father Marino and Father Elias to Palau. And on and on ... . The folks I met in the early 1960s when I was first introduced to the islands would smile when one of those names was mentioned before the old stories started rolling out.
The Jesuits continued coming after the war, but the newcomers were Americans. There was the one in Palau who co-authored the first local dictionary. The former military chaplain, who put up church after church in the outer islands and who swam in his briefs every afternoon. The brother in Chuuk who was always building churches and schools and rectories, but would amuse the kids by pulling out his dentures and clicking them. The tres amigos on Pohnpei, led by a two-pack-a-day smoker who never seemed to inhale, but was tireless in organizing revolutionary church programs during the 1970s. Or what about the priest who became a bandleader in Majuro even if he couldn’t really read music, and a part-time bus driver as well? After all, someone had to pick up the Catholics for Sunday Mass.
Maybe it was because I knew many of them so well, but I don’t recall seeing bright halos ringing their heads. They didn’t mind having fun, but they also knew how to get the job done. So many of them, stirring up fond memories ... friends and mentors, sometimes debating opponents (the other old-timers in Chuuk, for instance, after they finished listening to Rush Limbaugh’s radio program).
I don’t know how you island friends feel about what happened back in 1921, but for me it was one of the greatest blessings in my life. Thank you, Adm. Yamamoto!
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.