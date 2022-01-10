My husband, Mike, turned 70 last week.
In so doing, an 80-year-old friend said he joined the Ps. 90:10 Club.
Psalm 90 is a prayer of Moses, in which he considers the brevity of life. Verse 10 begins: “As for the days of our life, they contain seventy years, or if due to strength, eighty years ...”
For Moses, this was an observation, not an experience. He lived to be 120. But those around him — and future generations — were blessed with shorter lifespans.
Mike has been blessed with good health at 70, so we are looking forward to many years of activity after he retires from the National Weather Service later this year.
Although it was a milestone birthday, it was rather subdued. The bigger plans I had were postponed. At the end of the day, there were candles on a cake, the birthday song as sung by Mom and the Amigos, and a few gifts.
“It’s going to take a few days to get used to this,” Mike said. “70?!”
The older we get, the odder it seems.
How did we get so old?
Age, of course, is just the marking of time — the number of times we’ve been able to accompany the earth on its orbit around the sun. It really has nothing to do with who we really are, and it should have very little to do with how we or anyone else perceives us.
Who we are is much more than our ages. In my mind, it’s an ever-growing sum of life experiences, spiritual wisdom and expanding knowledge. If sticking around on earth enhances that, then growing old is a good thing.
“Gray hair is a crown of glory,” Proverbs 16:31 states, “it is gained in a righteous life.”
Mike has been crowned with glory, blessed with many children, and has lived to see his children’s children.
By God’s standards, Mike has had a successful life.
He’s also been a success in his professional life — he’s added to the body of meteorological research and, for the last 22 years, he’s provided island residents with accurate forecasts.
But what matters most is what he’s accomplished in the lives closest to him.
BJ, our younger extra blessing, nailed it. He wrote Mike many notes on his birthday, including: “Dear Daddy, Love you to[o]. You [are] the best Daddy [in the] world. Thank you.”
Well done, Mike.
Happy 70th.