I love musicals.
While some think musicals are silly — real people don’t sing their way through life’s trials — they seem perfectly natural to me.
I grew up in one.
My mother — Jane Kenvin Widger — sang. And I do mean SANG. Think Kate Smith. Or Beverly Sills.
Mom could have sung opera. Her voice teacher wanted her to train for such a career. But Mom wanted to teach school. Circumstances and finances assured her desires. She became a teacher and sang for pleasure — all the time.
She had a vast repertoire of sacred, popular and silly songs that I heard every day.
I would often hear hymns rising from the cellar. Mom worshipped at the washer because she knew her lazy offspring would not bother her there. I often sat at the top of the steps listening.
She sang as she did housework.
She sang when she drove.
When we sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at basketball games, Mom’s voice would carry the crowd. As she belted out “the land of the FREE and the home of the BRAVE,” no one doubted the truth of it.
Her favorite song was a hymn she had written. Simply titled, “One Christian’s Hymn,” it summarizes the ministry of Jesus in three stanzas. It begins: “I sing the praises of a little child, who was born on Christmas Day. Above whose head a Virgin mother smiled as he lay sleeping on the hay. I sing the praises of his Father God, who looked upon a sin-sick earth and loved us so that he sent his son, divine, yet of human birth.”
My best memories are of accompanying her. I could not sing well due to childhood asthma; I was more talented on the keyboard. We made a good pair. The last song we did together was “The Lord’s Prayer” for my grandparents’ 50th wedding anniversary in the early 70s.
That may have been the last time Mom sang a solo in public.
In 1973, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
She tried to sing through it, but the drugs and treatments eventually took away her voice. When she was silenced in early 1975, I knew the end was near.
On May 24,1975, God added her voice to the heavenly chorus. I know she’s thrilled to be there.
But down here, it’s been quiet too long.
And it’s strangely quiet today, on what would have been her 93rd birthday.
Happy heavenly birthday, Mom.
Sing Jesus a song for me.