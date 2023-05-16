Here we are, once again. The night before my monthly column is due as I put pen to paper, but this time it is entirely intentional. As my third Mother’s Day comes to a quiet conclusion, I write with hope that I could craft into words my purest appreciation of what it means to celebrate this day with a legendary army of the strongest creatures created by the heavens.
To all the precious mothers of the world, happy Mother’s Day!
Each of us has survived our own beautifully unique experiences with being a mother, and having only been a mother for a mere fraction of the years many of you have, I can only say this: You are so brave. You are so strong. You are so appreciated. And, you are so loved.
From the very day that you had that “funny feeling inside” and took a test to confirm it, you were inducted into the greatest sisterhood known to mankind.
For most of the year after that literal life-changing test, you deal with the physical, mental and emotional changes that follow. You begin to process and eventually accept your fate, and you ready yourself for what is to come, but you are never really ready.
You are never ready for the sleepless nights and the 57 daily diaper changes. For the heart-dropping anxiety as your newly walking baby stumbles their first few steps, falls, looks at you with a mouth full of grass and a face covered in dirt. For the helpless frustration you get when your crying baby screams at the top of their lungs and so you give them their favorite snack, or you heat up their favorite bottle, or you give them their favorite toy, or you put on their favorite show, but absolutely NOTHING could quiet their aching cries.
You are also never ready for those defeated nights, when you finally creep your way into bed. No sudden movements. No loud noises. Slowly and swiftly, as light as a feather on a cloud, you lay beside your snoring baby, and you look, just look, at their sweet, sleeping and silent face and think to yourself, “I did that!”
You are also never ready for that one diaper change that changes the diaper-changing relationship that you have with your child. After months of holding those two legs up, that get heavier and squirmier each time, your child finally gets with the program and lifts their butt to help you slip that fresh diaper under, then over, left strap, then right.
You are never ready for the chaotic beauty of motherhood, but you face the greatest challenge of your responsibility. That is bravery and that is strength and, for that reason, you are appreciated and you are loved.
This year, in absolute honesty, I was so preoccupied and distracted with all that is my life, that I did not get my mother anything for Mother’s Day. However, in hindsight, I hope that this column, which is about to get very personal and very emotional, would suffice.
Momma
To my amazing mother, who I know as Momma and my children know as Nåna, happy Mother’s Day!
Momma, thank you for being mine, and I am sorry for being so darn difficult. Thank you for trying your best to accept the most unacceptable of choices that I have made in my life, and I am so sorry for making those choices that not only changed my life but changed yours.
Thank you for doing whatever you needed to do, to make all of my wildest dreams come true. Thank you for taking me to the Philippines just to buy an expensive wedding dress that our family really could not afford, for a beauty pageant that I was not ready for, just because it was what I wanted. I am so sorry for being so selfish.
Thank you for being my number one supporter and my biggest fan. Thank you for forcing everyone in the pizzeria to watch the evening news that I was reporting the weather or anchoring for, just because you wanted to make sure I was alive. I am sorry that I barely called or visited to check up on you and Dad.
Thank you for holding my hand and fighting through your anxiety in that delivery room when I welcomed my first child. Thank you for spending months and months in and out of hospitals and hotel rooms with me and my son, before and after he was born. It was just me, you, Dad, and the baby, and I am sorry.
Thank you for sacrificing having your own life so that I could have mine. Thank you for choosing to stay at home with my kids and taking better care of them than I ever could, while I go to work. Thank you for answering your door early in the morning, five days a week, sometimes even at night and on the weekends and welcoming my kids with your beautiful smile. I am sorry that you still have to make those sacrifices for me, even if I am already a few months shy of 30.
Momma, you are the most precious person in my life and I would not be the mother I am without you. I know you constantly worry about your kids and how we turned out, but Momma, just know that you made me and my sister the mothers we are today. Our babies are healthy, beautiful, smart, energetic, silly, sweet, loving, caring, and I can go on and on about how amazing our children are, but that is all because of you and Dad, and the home you both built for us.
Momma, you taught us to be brave, and you taught us to be strong.
Animu, Veliciana, Amaya, Britney, Dad and I appreciate you, and we love you.
Happy Mother’s Day, world!
Joycelynn Atalig is a high school social studies and journalism teacher in the CNMI, who hails from the beautiful island of Rota. She is a former news reporter who earned her bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Guam while working for a Guam-based media company.