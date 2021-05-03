Sometimes when you write a regular column, you can struggle to ensure that you are writing about something that touches a large cross section of the readership. Something everyone can relate to.
This won’t be one of those columns, since Mother’s Day is a short six days away and everyone has or has had a mother.
According to Wikipedia, it all began in 1912 when Anna Jarvis trademarked the phrase "Second Sunday in May” as Mother's Day and created the Mother's Day International Association. Then, in 1914 U.S. President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation proclaiming the second Sunday in May as National Mother’s Day in the United States.
For me, my wife and I will have been married for 53 years this coming September. We have been blessed with three beautiful children and they have blessed us with three grandchildren.
As I have aged it has become more and more obvious to me that the mother of my/our children must have the patience of Job to have tolerated me for oh so many years.
Being a strong-willed individual and workaholic during the course of our marriage I have spent months at a time on the road only to come home and spend the majority of my time at the office.
It all seemed logical to me as I was keeping food on the table, bills paid, etc., all the while my wife and mother of our children was doing the work of at least two people and at times more.
During the course of our marriage, I must admit to having made some horrible decisions as well as a number of good ones. All the time while the mother of our children was picking up after me - taking care of the children and the home and tolerating me as I went about doing what I thought was being a good provider.
Little did I realize that what I thought was doing a good job (which was at work) numerous times turned out to be a lousy job on the homefront.
But mother was always there.
Mother’s Day is a special day, for very special women, dedicated and set aside for us to remember our mothers or wives and mothers of our children and what they actually mean to us in our lives and to society as a whole.
Simply put, without them we would not exist and far too often we take them for granted and simply expect them to be there for us when we need them.
Additionally, far too many times we (as men) forget they have thoughts, feelings and needs like every other human being. Then we think we can wash our mistakes away with some flowers, a gift or some lunch on this special day.
Well, it doesn’t work that way and the longer you live the more you realize that – even if you don’t learn everything along the way.
So, Happy Mother’s Day, June. I have been blessed to have you as my wife, partner and the mother of our children.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.