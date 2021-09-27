On Guam and in the U.S. mainland we have three major sections to our form of government.
They are the administrative, legislative and judicial branches of government. The fourth, although unofficial, branch is what we refer to as the “Fourth Estate,” or the free press.
The Fourth Estate has the responsibility to be the watchdog and overseer of the three primary sectors of our government.
As the watchdog, the Fourth Estate is there to give the public oversight and information on how the three sectors of the government are functioning and if they are fulfilling their duties to those who elected them to serve in the best interest of the majority of the public.
On Guam, we also have a fifth sector that is required because the Fourth Estate is not doing its job. It is called the Vigilance Committee.
This is a private sector, nonprofit group that is filling the void left by the Fourth Estate.
The Vigilance Committee is the watchdog ensuring that the first three sectors of the formal side of government follow the Sunshine Reform Act or Open Government Law.
In reality, the Vigilance Committee is filling a void left by the Fourth Estate since they are not fulfilling their proper role in our society by effectively acting as the official watchdog in this area of our government.
For years the Fourth Estate (or the press) served in this capacity but in recent years they have chosen to act more like entertainers than watchdogs.
They have allowed themselves to become slaves to the other three official branches of our government by simply following along, being led by the nose via press releases and not doing their official investigatory work as designed within our original system.
In far too many cases they have acted as little more than shills for their elected or appointed handlers in the dissemination of information to the public. Rarely digging deeply into what they have been told.
Part of this is assisted by those former news reporters turned political lackey and gone over to the “dark side." This act of switching sides leaves younger and less experienced reporters – who may have formerly looked up to them as bosses or counterparts – at their mercy, accepting news releases rather than digging for the truth.
Then there is Kandit News, who, in this writers’ opinion, at times is more of a revenge seeker than a news reporter. That said, Kandit generally digs deeper than any other so-called news organization but also mixes entertainment with their reporting. Again, confusing the public.
The cold, hard fact is that you cannot cast yourself as an entertainer and viable hard news reporter in the same breath.
Somewhat like Ray Gibson and other talk show hosts, they are purely entertainers, not in any way, shape or form are they news reporters. Trying to cast themselves as both only confuses the listening and reading audience.
If we ever expect to bring a stop to this ongoing governance by executive order – and return to the balance of power between the legislative and administrative branches - we must begin with and maintain an ongoing barrage of hard news reporting that will drive elected officials from their thrones and back to the ground with the common man.
It is high time we return to working through inafa' maolek (making it good together) and put a stop to these tyrannical emergency powers lorded over us all by this administration.
Real hard news reporters are the only ones that can make this happen!
They are the ones that can also make reelection impossible.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.