The other day while sorting through stuff, I found it.
It was a — SHHH — full-size, single-use plastic bag, neatly folded into a triangle, the way I used to fold all my single-use plastic bags so I could reuse them.
Before this virtue-signaling ban of plastic bags went into effect, I reused and repurposed bags for trash, donations, and all kinds of things. I knew which stores had the best bags for my purposes and shopped accordingly.
All that has changed since stores no longer issue plastic bags.
My wastebasket liners come from a restaurant we frequent, but I have had to resort to reusable bags and boxes for donations because I have an aversion to donating clean clothes in garbage bags.
It’s not been a “simple lifestyle shift,” as it was supposed to be when the ban started, it’s just been an annoyance. I’m doing the same reduce-reuse-recycling things I’ve always done, just without my handy stash of bags.
But here was a loner. The last one! It had fallen among the stuff. And I was thrilled!
“LOOK WHAT I FOUND!” I exclaimed. “A PLASTIC BAG!”
The rest of the family did not appreciate the discovery.
Still I was happy—it was a large one. Big enough for that odd-sized wastebasket or for donations.
As I continued cleaning, I did find a few more loners.
One was full of stuff a kid left behind. I put away the stuff and dispatched the bag to the bathroom wastebasket.
Another had been hiding in the car under the pile of approved reusable bags.
I even found a biodegradable plastic bag in my linen closet—that had already biodegraded! It did so in less than a lifetime (it might have been hiding in there five years), without the help of the bacteria, molds, and moisture of a landfill. Imagine that.
Although I have grudgingly accepted the plastic-bag ban, I still find it inconsistent and incongruous.
While I cannot repurpose a bag from a retail purchase in my trash can, I can still buy bags—regular or biodegradable—to put in my trash can. These are apparently filling up the landfill.
So what have we gained?
More years for the landfill?
Fewer choked sea turtles?
A good feeling because we’ve helped the environment?
I don’t know.
But I do know that when paper bags are outlawed, I’ll be fussing again.
Stay tuned.