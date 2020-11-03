Whether your child is in elementary, middle, or secondary school, this week’s virtual parent-teacher conferences will provide a great opportunity for parents to come together with teachers, and discuss the educational performance and progress of their children in these unusual times. If parents would like to meet with their children’s teachers, they should contact them via their email, and request for a conference slot. Since it is essential that parents make the most of the brief amount time they have at the conference, below are some suggestions to help you get prepared:
Before the conference
1. Talk to your children and ask them if there is anything that they would like you to discuss with their teachers. If your children are in middle or high school, you may want to include them in the conference.
2. Before the meeting begins, make a list of everything that you want to talk about at the conference and prioritize it. Also, write down any questions you would like to ask.
3. Since this year’s conferences will be virtual, make sure to check that your computer and internet connection are in good working order. Your children’s teachers will send you a link for the meeting so be sure to check your email about 10 minutes before your scheduled conference time. Conference times are typically scheduled from 10 to 20 minutes per child, and if you are late there may not be enough time for you to discuss everything you would like – just like during regular in-person conferences.
During the conference
4. Start off on the right foot, and begin by making a positive comment about the teacher or classroom.
5. Stay on track by avoiding lengthy discussions about topics that are not related to the purpose of the conference.
6. Listen to what the teacher has to say, and be open-minded to his or her suggestions even if the teacher says something with which you disagree. Then, you can add your own thoughts.
7. Parent-teacher conferences are a good time to discuss any academic or behavioral difficulties your child might be having in school. When problems do arise, parents must remember to stay calm, and keep their emotions under control. Then schedule a follow-up conference to develop an action plan to address the problem.
8. Set up a way to check on your child's progress. Will you make contact daily, weekly or monthly? Will you communicate by notes, telephone, email, or during additional meetings.
9. If you child needs help with a behavioral or an academic issue, you and the teacher should schedule a follow-up conference. Then the two of you can work on specific plans to help your child do better.
10. End the conference by reviewing what you discussed and restating your action plan.
After the conference
Whether or not your child attended the conference with you, sit down with him to discuss what had transpired. Discuss the positive aspects of the conference first such as his strengths and achievements. Then, discuss the areas that need improvement, and the plans you and his teacher have developed, and start the action plan immediately. To see if the action plan is working, watch your child's behavior and check your child's class work and homework.
Stay in regular touch with the teacher to discuss the progress your child is making. Meeting with your child's teachers helps build the strong parent-teacher partnerships that are needed if you and your child's teachers are to reach your common goal of helping your child get the best education possible.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.Ed, MA, is a teacher with 31 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.