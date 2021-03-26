I was having a conversation with an older man when he suddenly yanked off his shirt to show me his scars on his chest and arms. “This,” he said, “is what I received years ago during my tour of duty in Vietnam.” He pointed to the patches of discolored (and puffed up) skin marking the wounds that had long since healed but left scars that would be with him for the rest of his life.
What could I say? I may have mumbled a few words of appreciation for what he had gone through during his military service. But I wanted to tell him that we all bear our scars, even if we can’t pull off our shirts to reveal them. How do we show the scars that are burned into our souls? How do you brag about wounds that are hidden so deep inside ourselves that it may take years to even recognize them?
Lately it’s become fashionable to undress our soul to show off the wounds inflicted by others. There are the scars left by the damage done by people we loved and trusted – parents, teachers, priests and other authorities who we expected to protect us. We’ve all heard those stories often enough, and some of us have been unfortunate enough to experience this ourselves. The cries about this kind of damage have been loud enough to awaken a public reaction in recent years. Everywhere there are nonprofit groups dedicated to healing those persons, especially the young, who have been victims of one type of abuse or another.
That may be a good start, but it doesn’t solve the problem. What about the wounds that are self-inflicted? By this I don’t mean suicide; I mean the inner conflicts that we can’t blame on other people. A young man with a quick temper is always picking fights with his brothers and getting into ferocious arguments with his parents until he is regarded as the terror of his family. Or how about the high school girl who in her desperate search for love – and perhaps as a way of thumbing her nose at her family – jumps from one boyfriend to another, acquiring a reputation for being easy to lure and hard to keep. Should we just keep on looking for the stressors in her life that might explain this weird behavior? Or do we admit that the wounds in people like this are mostly self-inflicted?
It would be nice if we could blame all our defects on damage done to us by others (usually at an early age), but we can’t play the blame game forever. The proverbial buck has to stop somewhere – why not with us! The fact is that we ourselves are to blame for much of the damage we have suffered. Are we prepared to admit this to ourselves, even if we may not be prepared to take off our shirt in public?
The scars that we display will never win us a Purple Heart, as they did for my Vietnam veteran friend. Most of our scars are nothing to be proud of. Quite the opposite: they are a source of shame, a sign of weakness rather than strength.
That’s why this coming week, which Christians know as Holy Week, is so special to many of us. Next week, as we vividly recall the sufferings of the one we call Lord, we will be celebrating the hope of a healing process that turns our live wounds into scar tissue. We can trust that the events we commemorate next week are more than just a pious belief; somehow they heal those nasty wounds deep within us, just as the mysterious bodily workings close our physical wounds and convert them into scars. But there is a catch. We have to acknowledge that we have been wounded and admit that these wounds of ours are self-inflicted. We must own up to our faults and cannot pretend to be the helpless victim of others’ malice. We must accept responsibility for our selfishness and the damage that it has done to others and ourselves.
We suffer at the hands of others at times, but we have done the same to them. We are healed. We carry the scars with us always as a reminder of those wounds that have hurt us so badly. But those scars also remind us that we have somehow managed to survive.
When we Christians celebrate the passage from death to life next week in the church liturgy, we can invite all those others who are prepared to admit their own woundedness to join us in thanking God that this was not a death-dealing blow. Wounds heal. Scar tissue covers them over. Life goes on. Easter is real.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.