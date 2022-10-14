Elections are great.
It is good that people get more opportunities before elections to discuss policies such as education, culture, economy, environment, infrastructure, health care, power bills, crime stopper and so on. If you still remember what happened on our island during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may agree the priority that Guam’s elected officials should address is health.
When some countries in the region started reporting COVID-19 cases in the beginning of 2020, several medical doctors with sort of opinion leadership, as well as many residents, on our island strongly urged to lock down. Ignoring business closures' impact on employment, class suspension’s influence on kids’ education and other downsides to the lockdown, the criticism widely circulating through social media called those businessmen who suggested the restrictions should be lifted a bit “the cold-blooded.” It was mainly because people were worried about Guam’s limited medical capacity. Our only public hospital was literally overwhelmed and had to use temporarily medical tents to be able to receive more patients.
So, it seems reasonable to place health high on our post-COVID social and political agendas.
The “Healthy Cities” movement, which has been promoted by the World Health Organization, with a rich 30-year history, especially in Europe, therefore could be a relevant roadmap for Guam’s post-COVID development. A report the WHO released during the pandemic did remind that Healthy Cities “is more relevant today than ever” in addressing the established and emerging challenges of the 21st century.
The concept of Healthy Cities is dynamic and continuously evolves. Its post-COVID definition described in the WHO report emphasizes “A healthy city is one that put health, social well-being, equity and sustainable development at the center of local policies, strategies and programs based on the right to health and well-being, peace, social justice, gender equity, solidity, social inclusion and sustainable development.” Following the definition, the key issues and approaches that should be addressed and employed by Healthy Cities are related not only to health, but also to social security. The WHO report therefore kept mentioning the importance of addressing the social determinants of health to the realization of the Healthy Cities concept in communities.
According to “Healthy People 2030,” the fifth iteration of the “Healthy People” initiative promoted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, social determinants of health are the conditions in the environments where people are born, live, learn, work, play, worship and age that affect a wide range of health, functioning and quality-of-life outcomes and risks. Examples of social determinants of health include:
· Safe housing, transportation and neighborhoods.
· Education, job opportunities and income.
· Access to nutritious foods and physical activity opportunities.
· Unpolluted air and water.
· Language and literacy skills.
Obviously, we would not eliminate those inequities in social determinants of health if we limited efforts to conventional health practice. Instead, public health organizations need to take actions together with their partners in sectors like education, transportation, housing, security, public works and environmental protection to comprehensively improve the conditions in people’s environments.
So, when we really implement Healthy Cities, we are not only improving quality of and access to health services, but also going to strengthen economic stability, enhance education access and quality, create better physical and built environments that are supportive to healthy choices and promote community development and empowerment to facilitate better social environments that support health and well-being. Isn’t it an ideal community we have been dreaming of living in?
It is great the Guam Memorial Hospital’s immediate renovation and the developing Medical Health Care Campus plan have caught a lot of attention recently. Let’s broaden our vision to develop an islandwide Health Cities movement. Through taking care of all social determinants of health, let’s move forward to create a not only healthier, but also more sustainable and more resilient bright future.
Pingyuan “Edward” Lu holds a bachelor's degree in nutrition and master's degrees in public health and international management, respectively. As president of Guahan Global Foundation, he is leading the nonprofit organization to promote peace, health and sustainability in the region.