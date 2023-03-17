Biba Mes CHamoru!
In such a meaningful month, our foundation is so glad to see the Austronesian Forum will have youth from Guam, Palau, Nauru, Tuvalu, Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Belize, the Philippines, the United States and Taiwan get together here in Guam and start the regional training program of its International Indigenous Youth Forum today.
With more events featuring youth coming afterward, we look forward to seeing members of the young generation express their opinions and the system that makes their voices heard. So many things happening in the past several years unprecedentedly affected the youth of today a lot.
A huge quantity of students did not have their precious graduation ceremony and celebration due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Many college freshmen did not have the chance to enjoy their campus lives because most classes were done online. Once the next globally spread communicable disease hits our society, will there be a more appropriate response through a more efficient platform in place? The young generation should have a say in this.
After finishing their studies at schools, the youth of today are very likely to find that it is much more difficult to move toward independence than it was for the previous generations.
Inflation is obviously one of the key factors giving young people a hard time during their early adulthood. Not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the supply chain and so on, the conflicts happening in certain regions have also been worsening the economic instability around the globe. Young people definitely have the rights to express their opinion about easing tension, making peace and pursing humans' well-being.
In addition, even though a young family could secure its sustainable economy, many possible natural disasters caused by climate change are still increasing the sense of uncertainty and insecurity for young people’s future. That is why young delegates were given greater prominence at COP27, the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference that took place in November 2022. Young people made their voices heard through the first-of-its-kind pavilion for children and youth, as well as the first-ever youth-led climate forum at COP27.
A joint editorial even was published simultaneously one week ahead of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 233 health journals, including the British Medical Journal, the Lancet, the New England Journal of Medicine, the East African Medical Journal, the Chinese Science Bulletin, the National Medical Journal of India and the Medical Journal of Australia, to call on governments to take emergency action to address the catastrophic harm to health from climate change.
The editorial emphasized that the impact of climate change disproportionately affects the most vulnerable people in society, including ethnic minorities. While the system is paying more attention to young people’s opinions on climate action, the Indigenous youth of our island and the region must make their voices heard as well.
The Indigenous, the industrialized
For example, as Pacific Islanders, most of us, including a considerable number of our youth, have already realized that sea-level rise is going to cause hazards to our freshwater supplies, agriculture and infrastructure. The worst scenario could be some inhabited islands would sink and disappear. Only, islanders' and indigenous communities’ climate action is not enough to help our home islands survive from accelerating sea-level rise. Industrialized countries that have created the environmental crisis have to transform societies and economies by supporting the redesign of transport systems, city development, food production and distribution, and financial investment markets. That is exactly why we must work together to have the whole world be attentive to our priorities in climate action. Our young people’s voices, of course, play a crucial role in this move.
The International Indigenous Youth Forum’s regional training program is taking place from March 17 through March 23. The FSM Association of Guam is going to celebrate the Micronesian Cultures and Traditions Day on March 31 and the association has announced the event will feature youth and elders. The Department of Youth Affairs Island Leadership Day, which will be held April 27, is now encouraging middle and high school students to register for the event. In addition to being proud of our heritages, our foundation looks forward to seeing our youth express their opinions about their future from the Indigenous people’s point of view through these platforms and more to come.
During COP27, United Nations Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell urged governments not just to listen to the solutions put forward by young people, but to incorporate those solutions in decision- and policymaking. Thinking of our future with such a crucial concept, the sophisticated adults on our island and in the region should not only listen to our youth’s opinions and ideas, but also help our youth make their voices heard globally.
This is truly one of the most important things that we need to start working on in such a meaningful month.
Pingyuan “Edward” Lu holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and master’s degrees in public health and international management, respectively. With solid experience of more than 25 years in health promotion, he is currently leading Guåhan Global Foundation as its president to promote peace, health and sustainability in Guam and the region.