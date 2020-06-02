From the day their children are born, parents dream about who their sons and daughters will become. However, by the time their children reach high school, the quest to “get into the right college” or specific school becomes their primary concern. Little time is devoted to really understanding and assessing their children’s natural talents and interests which would in-turn, help them pursue matching educational options.
Many parents say, “We just want to get our kids into college and they will figure out the rest," but, this way of thinking can often lead to wasted time and money. To avoid this from happening, here are some simple steps that parents can take to ensure that their child is pursuing a path that is a good fit before they commit time and money to any college or training program.
The first step involves having children gather information about themselves which will be used to assist them in making a decision about a career. Children can explore their interests, aptitudes, abilities, personal traits, and desired life style. Children can start by thinking about their interests, abilities, skills, and work values, listing their accomplishments, understanding their physical and psychological needs, and assessing their aspirations and motivation level.
Then next step is to have their strengths, interests, personalities, and values assessed.
Ask the school’s guidance counselor to give your child a career assessment. Two excellent inventories are the MBTI Career Report and the Newly Revised Strong Interest Inventory. Because high school counselors are often very busy, make sure you formally request an evaluation for your child. Remember that the most important part of the assessment comes when the counselor reviews the results with the student to uncover both patterns and inconsistencies. The value is in the coaching process between the student and counselor, not in merely taking the inventories and bringing the results home.
Additionally, internet career sites such as www.careerbuilder.com and www.monster.com have free on-line assessments like the MBTI.
After the self-assessment, your child will begin to evaluate various occupational choices. Encourage him to explore a variety of hands-on experiences through volunteering opportunities, internships, cooperative education, part-time employment, and extracurricular activities. All these experiences will not only help him continue to discover and develop his strengths and interests, but also help him build a distinguished resume for college admission or that first job. At the end of this step, more specific decisions about occupational choices can be made.
Finally, your child should narrow a general occupational direction into a specific one. He should begin to identify potential careers, gather information about those careers, and match the career information with the results from his self-assessment. Have your child start by investigating academic and career entrance requirements, and learning about related majors and careers to one's interests.
Finding one’s “true calling” usually does not come as a sudden epiphany. Rather, it is a process of elimination as young people explore the everyday activities that are aligned with their talents and passions. With more than 12,000 occupations available for young people to pursue, there is no reason for anyone to spend over 40 hours per week “enduring” their career. Help your children discover their passion, and they will never “work” a day in their life.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.E., MA, is a teacher with 30 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.