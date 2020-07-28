I am frequently asked by parents of preschoolers which expensive commercial reading programs they should buy to help their children become good readers. Many are surprised when I tell them that the only thing they have to do to help their children to become strong readers is to read aloud to them for at least 15 minutes every day. Furthermore, I am not alone in giving parents this advice.
For many years, teachers and child-development experts have encouraged parents to read aloud to their children on a daily basis because of the many educational benefits it offers. Additionally, extensive educational research has confirmed that reading aloud is one of the most important things parents can do for their children's reading ability, and since reading is the gateway to all other academic areas, reading success is the key to overall academic success.
Educational benefits
Below are some educational benefits of reading books aloud to youngsters. Reading aloud:
• helps young children understand the purpose of the printed word and provides the background for new readers to recognize new words they are decoding because they know what they mean.
• expands children’s background knowledge by exposing them to new ideas and great amounts of information about the world and how it works – especially if parents and children discuss what was read.
• enhances children’s listening skills so they listen more attentively in school, and remember better what is said.
• improves children’s comprehension skills by introducing them to the formal language of books, familiarizing them with the structure of stories, and increasing their vocabulary.
• improves children’s critical thinking and problem-solving skills by providing them with opportunities to view situations from various perspectives, and by learning that events can be seen from different viewpoints.
• increases children’s attention spans so they are able to stay on task in class and study for longer periods of time.
• increases children’s vocabulary. Since a child's listening level is higher than his/her reading level, exposing children to books beyond their reading level through reading aloud expands and enriches their vocabulary.
• provides children with opportunities to view persons not in their immediate environment, such as people from different ethnic backgrounds or social status. And through books, children can travel to foreign places and learn about life in a large city, a farm, the jungle or on a tropical island.
• provides children with opportunities to learn what is considered appropriate and inappropriate behavior for their culture or that of others. By listening to books, they could learn about the need to listen to one’s parents as well as other members of the family, the need to respect the elderly or how to ask for forgiveness.
• helps children learn empathy for others and see other sides to a story.
Get started today
Reading aloud to your children for as little as 15 minutes a day can help them do better in school. So if you are not already reading aloud daily to your children, pick up some books at the library or at the book store this week, and start enjoying some special reading time with your children every day.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.E., MA, is a teacher with 30 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.