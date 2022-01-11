Do you have children who can read, but do not enjoy reading, and almost never pick up a book or anything else to read for pleasure? Would your children rather do anything other than read? If you answered yes to those questions, then you are a parent of a reluctant reader.
Reluctant readers are those kids who know how to read but do not enjoy reading on their own. They come from all family literacy backgrounds - from homes where reading is not a part of the familial culture to homes where the rest of the family are voracious readaholics. While some of these kids have learning difficulties and find reading a struggle, most are just not interested. If you have tried to get your children interested in reading but just cannot get them to pick up a book, below are some suggestions you can try to connect your reluctant readers to the written word:
1. Connect reading with your child's passion
Whether it is football, skateboarding or space travel, get a subscription to a magazine on that topic. Also subscribe to general magazines for children, such as Highlights, Nickelodeon or TIME for Kids. If it has his or her name on the address label, a magazine becomes a personal invitation to read.
2. Notice what TV programs your child likes most
Does he like drama, or is he more drawn to documentaries and science shows? Many reluctant readers are "just the facts" sort of people, and they prefer nonfiction books. Try having biographies, nature books, science books, books of math puzzles, books on World War II, sports, jokes, books about foreign countries, or collection-of-facts type books like almanacs scattered about the house.
How-to books
3. Show your child that books are the keys to achieving a desirable skill. Does she want to put sequins on her jeans? Does he want to do magic tricks? Does he want to learn to care for a new pet? Show them how books can give step-by-step instructions.
4. Introduce series books.
Reading books like the Encyclopedia Brown series can entice both less confident and skilled readers because of their predictable themes and familiar characters, and can help your child prepare for more substantial reading.
Don't draw attention to them
5. Take advantage of the times your child is held captive. Keep good books or magazines for children in the bathroom but never actually draw attention to them, or suggest that he try reading one of them. Also, stack a few by his bed and make reading the only activity allowed after bedtime.
Books that may be hard to resist
6. Tell your child a joke or a riddle — and pull out the book where you found it. Joke books, riddle books and books of sports trivia are irresistible to some of the most reluctant readers. Do not worry that the reading material is too lightweight. Lightweight is good. The point is not to make them well-read, but simply to get them to see that books can be fun and interesting, and that reading doesn't have to be a chore.
Humor works
7. Read books with your child that have silly drawings or humor that only a kid would love. You might not like the humor of the Captain Underpants series, but your 9- to 12-year-old may love it.
Reading aloud
8. Never stop reading aloud to your children. It is one of the most important things you can do to advertise the pleasure of reading to them. Listening to you read an interesting book may encourage them to read that book for themselves.
It is important to keep in mind that reluctant readers will not become enthusiastic readers overnight. It will take a lot of time, patience, and encouragement. But with persistence, your child may surprise you one day, and pick up something to read on his own.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.E., MA, is a teacher with 31 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.