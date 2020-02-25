One of the most exciting, nervous and sometimes uncertain times in anyone’s life is when they start their own business. Several months ago I followed a thread in social media where a young person, under 30, was ready to launch a company and asked friends for ideas.
It got me thinking about how I would advise someone in that position. There are so many ways to go with this and maybe we’ll revisit the topic from time to time. Here’s the first installment.
SUBHEAD:
Be able to clearly describe the business
1. In a sentence or two, explain the essence of your business, and make sure that description relates directly to your customers. Why does your business matter to them? When you add employees, make this explanation part of how you sell them on joining your company. They should be excited about what you do, and about helping people. The fewer words you can use to clearly describe your company, the better.
Don’t hire people unless they fit
2. Hire for attitude. You can always train people in the particular skills you need. A strong work ethic is the result of their values and character. Try to bring in people who have a fire in their belly and want to accomplish things. Those people do exist.
3. Any applicant who wants to know how much the job pays before they learn about the work and the company is unlikely to care much about the business. You need people who want to be there.
4. Curious people are often high performers. They want to know more and tend to push the envelope.
Who you have to be
5. You have to be the head cheerleader, each and every day. People all want the same things from a job – starting with fair compensation along with sincere recognition for their effort. Get those two things right and you’ll be way ahead of the game. Praise is free. Learn how to do it right and give it liberally.
6. Don’t get too high on the good days or too low on the bad days. Your workers are going to be watching you as an example of how they should feel. When they see continuous confidence in you, they’ll pick up on it.
Good leaders are usually pretty good actors. An old football coach once said, “It’s okay to get excited when you score a touchdown, but do it in such a way that people think you’ve been in the end zone before.” I’d add, that it seemed you expected to score.
SUBHEAD:
Decide what company environment you want
7. Make your workplace one that honors risk and creativity. Teach people about acceptable and unacceptable risks. Turn mistakes into teaching moments for everybody.
8. Build genuine relationships with your team members. There’s no better investment you can make.
Growing your company
9. Make all the detailed plans you like but never forget, nothing matters until somebody sells something.
10. Grow your people and teach them how to make good decisions so you can rely upon them more, while they rely upon you less.
11. This will allow you to fire yourself from the busy work and focus on growing the enterprise. Put another way, you want to work on your business, not in your business.
Growing yourself
12. Get a mentor, someone who has walked the path you’re now on. Ask a ton of questions and take action. Then go back to report your results, and ask more questions.
13. Never stop developing your leadership skills. Renowned author and speaker John C. Maxwell says organizations cannot grow past the ability of the one leading it. John calls it the Law of The Lid. My ability creates a hard lid for my business.
On a scale of 1-10 with 10 being best, let’s say my leadership skill is “5.” Then my company is not going to rise any higher than “4.” If I get training and raise my skill level to “7,” then my company would have the chance to grow to “6.”
Starting a business is one of the most exciting things we’ll ever do. If you know someone about to take that journey, please share this.
The “last chance” presentation of the Live2Lead Guam conference is this Thursday. Sorry, we cannot accept walkup registrants on the event day. For information please call Jerry Roberts today, Tuesday, February 25, at 777-4100, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.