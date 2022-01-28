For some time now, we have been reading in this paper of the achievements of local athletes who have made their mark in mainland colleges. Some are soccer stars; others compete in basketball, rugby or softball. The colleges they play for may not be nationally known, but their talents have made them outstanding members of their teams. One of these Guamanians, Asia Sage Jackson, is celebrated not just for her prowess on the soccer field, but for excelling in the classroom as well with her 4.0 GPA.
Let me add my own applause for her achievements and those of the rest who have done so well abroad. These successes are good reason to cheer and take legitimate pride in the young people who have left island for challenges on the mainland. We should proudly be celebrating local triumphs. But we should also remember that as we pay tribute to these individuals for their remarkable achievements, we are also recognizing the schools and the training programs that honed their abilities and prepared them for the challenges overseas. So their alma maters and their coaches should also take a bow.
The point, though, is this. Go ahead and display photos of these students holding the Guam flag to let everyone know where they began. Celebrate their accomplishments and their home island. But don’t take it a step further and demand representation from Guam on every playing field in each college that recruits young people from this island. In other words, don’t get lost in the useless clamor to assign a number of spots on teams for each minority.
Is there really much of a danger of this ever happening? Sure, that’s something of a trend these days if we look at professional sports and other areas of life. Think of the quibbling over why so few NFL head coaches are Black, and the push by some “progressives” to increase that number soon. Or we might go beyond sports altogether to catch the cries of those who want to allot a certain percentage of seats for women in the state or national legislature.
Must we turn everything into a gender or an ethnic or a racial battle? Why deepen the divides by appealing to distinctions that should in reality become less and less important as time passes? Do we really think that we have to effect instant reform by a single wave of the wand?
Back in the 1950s, my beloved Cleveland Browns, had just a few Black players on the football team. Now you have to look hard to find white players on the team. But who cares? Competitive talent is what we cheer for, not the color or the ethnic background of the guys on the roster. Not too very long ago, there were no Black quarterbacks at all in the league. Nowadays, there are a good number who have made their mark. The same will happen with Black coaches. They might be in short supply now, but we will certainly be seeing more of them in the future.
The same can be said of other sports. There was a time when Black golfers or Chinese tennis stars were nowhere to be found, but that is certainly not the case today.
Establishing ethnic or racial quotas and setting timetables for filling such quotas is a waste of energy. It’s simply picking the wrong battles. Talented Blacks will find their way into coaching jobs, even as they have in directing teams as quarterbacks. Guamanian college athletes will continue to excel in an growing number of mainland colleges.
The battle worth fighting, on the other hand, is to offer quality education for all, whether they live at the southern end of the island or in the more commercial towns. Offer decent schooling to suburbanites and inner city dwellers alike. Make sure that the public and private schools on Guam prepare graduates for a good college education either on island or abroad. And, by all means, don’t write off the interscholastic sports programs that provide the training for our island athletes.
In other words, just make sure that the doors are open to good education and good sports programs, and rest assured that individual talent will find its way in. There’s no need to speak of ethnic or racial quotas. Talent and training will provide.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.