Donald Trump wasn’t the first person to divide the world into winners and losers. Humans have been sorting people into these groups for a long time now, and there is no reason to believe they will stop anytime soon, ... even if they should.
I’d have to admit that I often used to think of myself as a loser. Take those fights that we were always getting into when we were kids. As I told a group at a peace rally the other evening, I can remember winning only one of maybe 20 or 30 fights I got into when I was young. Some of the losses were so humiliating that I can still recall the details vividly, despite all my efforts to banish these memories completely. One day a scrawny-looking kid with glasses was walking down the street minding his own business when, egged on by two friends, I challenged the boy. “Hey, you want to fight?” An easy target, it seemed. But was I ever wrong! In less than a minute, the scrawny kid had me in a tight headlock, and I was shouting “OK, I give up.” No broken bones or bloody cheeks. Just the shame of losing, in front of my two friends, to a kid who looked like a pushover.
Even after the neighborhood fights, there was the realization that my grades might be decent, but I was not exactly the most popular boy around, not in elementary school and not in high school either. Learning all this, especially in the not-so-subtle ways it was communicated, wasn’t a confidence builder, I’d have to say. Sure, there were some skills I knew I had, but that didn’t get me very far in a world that put a much higher value on popularity than on academic performance.
Winners or losers? Must we have such tight groupings? What about those of us who see ourselves as losers? Do we have to limp through our whole life wearing that tag? Or do we consider putting an end to our misery, as more young people today seem to be doing? But how about a more reasonable solution? Can’t we at least sort out different aspects of our life, perhaps acknowledging that even if we are not world-beaters in everything, we do have a few redeeming qualities?
My journey through life taught me that such typing is naive, just as it’s hurtful for the “losers” (although perhaps not nearly as damaging as many seem to believe). Human beings are complex creatures. To get a sense of our diversity, all we have to do is consult the 12 signs of the Zodiac with their associated temperaments, each offering strengths as well as weaknesses, along with fears and flaws. Maybe we should recommend that depressed young people simply look at their horoscopes to regain a sense of proper balance.
What’s that voice I hear out there? “You Catholics have your sheep and your goats, don’t you? The virtuous and the sinful? Who are you to talk about getting rid of easy categories?”
Yes, but let’s acknowledge that goats and sheep do have their similarities. I’m not sure if I would be able to distinguish between them if I stumbled upon one or the other in the pasture. And I can tell you this: in my old age, I find it very difficult to make a simple judgment of good or bad upon people, even those I would have consigned to the dung heap in my earlier years.
Then, too, there is that other biblical saying – something about the last becoming the first and vice versa. Don’t we have a church here on Guam named for St. Dimas, one of the hardened criminals who was crucified with Jesus? A convicted murderer becoming a saint? You just never know!
Tragic endings can become glorious. The humiliated and scorned are often the heroes of the story. The world is not what it seems to be. There is room for everyone in this broad family of ours, even those who didn’t win popularity contests when they were young – or still don’t. Likewise, there is room even for those nations who don’t have the strongest tanks, the biggest arsenal or the most powerful bombs. Must we look on them as losers? Do we really want to fixate on the old winners-losers dichotomy?
How would that resonate with the feast that we celebrate this weekend?
Father Francis Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.