Whatever happened to the good old Cleveland Indians? This was the baseball team I rooted for as a kid growing up in Buffalo, the city on the opposite end of Lake Erie. It’s true that during the 1950s the Indians usually lost out to the loathed New York Yankees by the end of the season. But that was OK; there was always next year!
Apparently “Indians” became a forbidden nickname, along with the team logo of a smiling Indian with a single feather in his headdress. They are now lamely known as the Cleveland Guardians. Who cares if the old name and the logo were intended to honor one of the early stars of the team, a Native American who was a fan favorite long before we ever started sorting out what was proper and what was not in today’s “woke” culture!
But it doesn’t end there. The list of politically incorrect terms grows ever longer these days, with the recent addition of “squaw” – the word that many of my friends would casually use of their wives. Is this really a slur on the Native American people?
It’s not just terms, but famous people who have had their statues toppled in recent years. One example that especially bothers me is Father Junipero Serra, the Franciscan who founded many of the historic California missions. Half the names in California seem to have been borrowed from these missions. Think of San Francisco, Santa Clara, Santa Barbara and San Diego. What is it that drove a group of self-righteous activists to tear down the statue of the man who was once considered the Apostle of California? Could it have been that he worked to gather the local tribes, who formerly had wandered from place to place, into a fixed settlement? This may have been contrary to their traditional culture, but it was in keeping with the mission strategy of “reduction” that was common among Spanish missionaries of the time. The strategy was intended to provide good pastoral care for the local people, not to enslave them. Is it fair to call the missionary a colonizer?
I’m surprised that Canisius High School, the Jesuit school in Buffalo that I attended, wasn’t forced to surrender the name attached to all our sports teams: Crusaders. We all know the evils that are associated with the medieval Crusades, whatever their original purpose might have been.
What’s the purpose of all this? Is this intended to be a cultural and historical cleansing? It would appear that the ban is imposed on those persons judged guilty – by today’s standards, of course – of some “crime?” To judge from those already removed from their pedestal, it doesn’t matter how much good the individual has done overall. All it takes is one fatal flaw (again, by today’s code) to disqualify a person from an honored status. I keep wondering how long it will be before the Jefferson Memorial or the Washington Monument will be leveled. After all, Thomas Jefferson had a child by his Black mistress, and George Washington was well known for his dalliances. Even back in my younger days, when we saw a sign on a landmark proclaiming “Washington slept here,” we used to joke about adding the name of the young lady he had slept with. Must we really buy into this all-or-none view of people in which they are tagged as either saints or sinners?
Then, too, there are the icons and names that are judged offensive to certain groups today. I can understand banning the N-word, which was used from early on as a put-down. But “squaw” or “Indian”? Is the use of these words truly demeaning to Native Americans?
We thought the Inquisition was bad. Or the French Revolution. The first was a heavy-handed institution charged with forcefully correcting erroneous thinking. The second was a misguided movement to stamp out a country’s past. What about this modern-day attempt to rewrite history according to a new standard?
Can’t we be left with some of our cherished figures, whatever their faults, and honor their very real achievements? What about giving us the benefit of the doubt and letting us retain the old names and images we’ve held dear for so long?
If rejecting this is a critical part of the “woke” culture, then let me claim to be proudly asleep. At least I still have the names I fondly remember and the persons that I honor to this day.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.