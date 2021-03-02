"Most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply." — Stephen R. Covey
"You cannot truly listen to anyone and do anything else at the same time.” — M. Scott Peck
In one of my training classes, a manager told a story of when she had been fired from a job, and said she didn’t see it coming. The family counted on her income, and she was extremely upset.
She called her husband to let him know, and as she tried to explain the situation, it came out in a jumble of surprise, anger, and worry.
The moment she paused, he jumped in with questions about the way her boss had treated her. And had she thought about fighting the termination with HR?
It was as Stephen Covey wrote, he had listened for the purpose of replying.
It wasn’t what she needed
Frustrated, she cut him off, “I’m sorry, but I don’t need you to fix anything. I just need you to listen.” There was a long silence on the other end of the phone. Finally, her husband said, “You’re right. Please tell me everything and how you’re feeling about it. I’ll just listen.”
Everybody is different. Another person might have been open to a solution at that moment. However, in my experience, the safe road to take in that situation is to figure the person wants to “unload,” and not get in the way.
Men have trouble with this
There are piles of books that tell us men and women are from separate planets, and are wired differently in how both approach these issues. When it comes to listening, the majority of men do what the husband in the story did — their brain kicks into “hunting” mode, to solve the problem.
When women encounter a situation like this, most tend to just listen. They connect on a different level, and show the other person they understand. They may have figured out a solution, but they’ll listen first and give that person a chance to be heard.
Sadly, I make this confession…
Early in my career, I would listen and well before the person had finished with their venting, I was ready with the answer. I waited for them to take a long breath, or maybe hear those magic words, “What do you think?” Then I could shower them with my brilliance.
To my dismay, some weren’t really interested in that. They just wanted someone to hear them out.
I teach this stuff, yet occasionally I still catch myself solving someone’s problem while they’re still talking.
I may be making eye contact and I’m nodding my head that I’m hearing them, but I’m silently formulating my response, just waiting for their need to get oxygen back into their lungs. Here it comes, they take that breath and I leap into the void with the answer!
(Sigh) I still have much work to do.
Focus is the key
In several of my trainings, I include a module on active listening. Just as the word “active” implies, we’re involved in the process, in the act of listening.
Whether or not the generalities above apply to you, we all need to be better listeners.
As M. Scott Peck wrote, focus is critical. If we’re involved in other things, we won’t listen as well as we should.
The phone is the biggest distraction, but not the only one. Something on our computer, thoughts about work or something else we have to get done, or a personal issue, can also get in the way of us truly paying attention.
Listening is a super power
After we’ve heard what the person has to say, and if they want a solution, we’ll be in a better position to offer one.
Listening to understand also helps us ask good questions, especially the open-ended kind that start with what, why, and how. Those questions better enable the individual to explain things clearly.
We won’t always have ready answers, but we can always listen. There’s value in that, and people will be grateful we felt they were important enough to invest time in.
Be an active listener. It’s not just a gift you give to others, it’s also a foundational talent for building a great career.
Jerry Roberts helps organizations improve communication skills. He comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.