If I asked you to give me 10 minutes and I’d make you healthier, happier, more engaged and more productive, would you do it? What can we accomplish in 10 minutes? Here’s a half-dozen ideas that will perk you up.
1. Fast and healthy 10-minute meals
You don’t have to be a great cook to make great food. Between Google and YouTube, there must be hundreds of sources for recipes you can make in a flash. I searched and found links to articles and videos with titles like Healthy 10 Minute recipes, 10 Minutes or Less Recipes, Best 10 Minute Recipes, 31 Meals You Can Make in 10 Minutes, Best Ever 10 Minute Recipes, and on it goes.
Cooking from a recipe is challenging and fun. It’s also a break from grabbing something from the drive-thru on the way home. Try a new recipe just once a week, and at the end of a year, you’ll be able to make 52 separate fast meals.
When you’ve mastered the 10-minute recipes, you can graduate to the 20-minute and 30-minute categories, for more interesting creations. Families can make this a group activity.
Bonus idea: Let the kids do this on their own once in a while and feed the family. It will do something amazing for their self-esteem, and wouldn’t it be a cool thing if they developed culinary skills at an early age?
2. Read a book in 10 minutes
I know, I know, you don’t have time to read. If you go online and search for “book summaries” you’ll find numerous choices that pull out the key ideas from many of the latest best-selling books, as well as hundreds or even thousands of titles over recent years.
Granted, it’s not the same as reading the entire book. However, it’s a cheap and fast way to pick up productive knowledge and many career-minded people use these services.
3. 10-minute workouts
If you’re physically able to exercise but time is short you can find 10-minute exercise regimens on the web, and you don’t need anything more than your own body weight. You don’t even have to leave the house.
Pick four exercises with two sets each, and 30 seconds between them. Tomorrow, do four different exercises. You can also run or walk in place. Just get moving. This is as simple as it gets.
4. Generate new ideas in 10 minutes
Sit down and write out 10 new ideas in 10 minutes. Business concepts, or maybe just things you think are cool. Don’t edit in your head or worry the ideas are too off-the-wall. Just write and expand them later.
If you do this exercise at least a couple of times each week, you’ll accumulate a long list of thoughts and something good will definitely come from it.
5. Take a 10-minute one-to-one meeting
Are you looking to motivate a worker on your team or do a quick training? Do you want to get some extra “face time” with your boss? The 1:1 meeting is a powerful method to establish stronger relationships and greater production.
Don’t carry an agenda of several items to crank out in a meeting like this. Stick with one or two and maintain focus. This type of meeting is a tremendous tool for both parties if you learn to do it right.
6. Revive an old relationship with a 10-minute call
How many friends do you have, or maybe even family members who you haven’t spoken with in a long time? Think about it. Classmates, former coworkers, other business associates, old neighbors, and more. Many of them are on-island, right?
For those living elsewhere, Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, Skype, Google Voice, and FaceTime, the calls can be free. Who would you love to catch up with? Make a list and start knocking out those calls, even if all you have is 10 minutes.
It’s amazing what you can do in just 10 minutes. Feed your body and your mind, increase your level of fitness, rev up your creativity, build stronger business and personal relationships, and renew old ones. You don’t have a lot of time? Come on, everybody can find 10 minutes.
