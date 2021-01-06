Truth: I don’t really make new year’s resolutions, but this year I actually made one. Here’s the story: The day after Christmas our own official start of spring cleaning. Of course, we love all the lights, garlands and boughs with pine cones during the days up to and including Dec. 25th, but as soon as we wake up the next day, an overwhelming urge to undo the decorations overcomes us. Before breakfast, the tree is been taken down and tucked into the Christmas storage closet in the basement. By the 27th last month, every trace of the yuletide was nowhere to be seen, nary a spark from a single fleck of glitter, anywhere.
The inertia from this mirthful clean-up led to me taking inventory of personal things I usually ignore, specifically, the dusty tray of designer colognes that I had accumulated over the years, used a few times, and then promptly ignored. As I pondered the half-dozen or so bottles, the resolution came to me. In 2021, I resolve to use them, and continue to do so until the expensive bottles are well and empty.
How offensive can my perfumed presence be to others when they will be masked for most of the year anyway? Not only is it a good resolution, I told myself, it’s actually sustainable.
Not far from this tray of fragrances lay my favorite pair of sneakers. I liked them the moment I saw them online, and loved them the minute I put them on. I loved them so much, I ordered two other pairs. But I’ve only used one pair. Thus came the second, sustainable resolution: Wear all the shoes I own. Nothing to buy, nothing to do other than to choose a different pair every morning.
I liked where this was going. You see, traditionally, new year’s resolutions involved spending money e.g., “I’m going to lose weight and get in shape.” All you need to do is join a gym, buy the right shoes and athleisure wear, drive to and from the health club, and probably get a $7 smoothie to treat yourself with the fat-busting goodness of ingredients you wouldn’t actually keep in your house. Maybe you’ll even buy your own smoothie maker and expensive protein powders.
Or maybe you resolve to get organized, so what do you do? You buy bins, baskets, shelves and label makers for your containers of stuff. However you re-arrange your things, you’ll need to spend some cash. It isn’t far fetched at all to even venture into a little remodeling to achieve this resolution.
Does any of this sound familiar? To me it does, so much that it hurts. I have made these resolutions in the past and never quite saw them through, although that didn’t stop me from investing mightily in the pricey trappings associated with them.
But this year, I am making resolutions that do not require any investment further than commitment. And I’m finding that they are highly do-able. Thus far, it only requires two squirts of fragrance daily, and wearing shoes I didn’t wear yesterday. Easy peasy.
Here are a few other no-cost resolutions that will make the new year brighter.
1. Wash your windows more. Really? Yes, really. If you have thought to yourself how dull it has become staying home because of the coronavirus, chances are the dirt on your windows aren’t helping matters. Real magic happens when sunlight streams into a window that isn’t crusted with dirt and film. You don’t need to buy actual window cleaner. All you need is clean water, dishwashing liquid (which you have anyway), and vinegar (ditto).
2. Eat the food in your freezer and pantry. That steak or chicken is not getting any fresher as the days pass, and those canned beans are approaching an expiration date quickly, if it has not already passed. Skip going to the grocery store and shop in your freezer and shelves.
3. Teach your dog or cat a trick. This only requires patience. Wouldn’t it be fun to teach your pup to play dead when you go “boom!” or your feline to fetch? Or for any of them to pat you with their paw when they want to eat? Personally, few things could be more fun or rewarding.
Take a look around your house and what you already have. I’m sure you find a lot of ideas you can happily attack with resolve in 2021.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.