With the 2021 Major League Baseball season nearly upon us, let’s look back on the two-word reason the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series last year. Mookie Betts.
The Dodgers signed Betts to a 12-year contract worth $365 million, and he made plays throughout the COVID 19-shortened season that pushed the team to its first championship in 32 years.
Betts had already won a World Series, part of the Boston Red Sox team that beat the Dodgers in 2018. He was just 27 years old, and except for Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout, was considered the best player in the game.
He got clear from the get-go
At a news conference in L.A., after his many achievements plus his immediate positive impact on the team had been mentioned, Betts made his position known: “Team first, win first, rings first, then if you want to talk about my influence on the team, we’ll talk. But there’s business to take care of first.”
Betts set the tone for the season. All he saw was a World Series ring for the Dodgers. He changed the mental focus and indeed — mental toughness — of the team. He brought a different “vibe”, and the previously laid-back Dodgers morphed into a group that often pounded opponents and became champions.
High performance — on demand
He wasn’t always great, and his statistics prove that. However, he was great when it mattered most. At the plate with a bat, and in the field with his glove, he broke the hearts and spirit of opponents at critical moments.
Betts is a charming, soft-spoken southern man, almost always wearing a huge smile, fun-loving and polite, and not the picture of what you would expect of a cold-blooded competitor. That said, he had to win.
Employers love the “athletic mindset”
They love athletes, but it’s that competitor’s mindset that makes the difference.
When I first began to follow sports, the richest professional contract was less than $100,000 a year. Most pro athletes made far less, and sought other jobs in the off-season to supplement their income. They usually didn’t have any trouble finding work.
Besides the PR value of having a well-known name on the payroll, employers knew most athletes would treat their job the same as their sport — they would learn to master the fundamentals and find ways to win.
Success comes with a cost
A person who has competed in sports knows winning isn’t easy. The physical side is hard and exhausting, but the real game happens in the mind. Countless people with superior skills have come up short of winning because somebody else was mentally stronger and strategically better.
That doesn’t happen overnight. Most athletes start paying the price as kids, so the grind and desire are built into their approach, and they’re less likely to bail out on a job that gets tough. The challenge isn’t unique for them. It’s just a different playing field.
Deliver big
Come in early and stay late, know your job like nobody else knows it. Help others, and volunteer to do more. Become known in your organization, get excited about what it does, and what the team accomplishes.
Be someone who inspires team members with your winning spirit, in addition to your actual job performance.
Bring your natural competitive drive to your position, and eventually, it will pay off. The right people will notice.
I want to hire that mindset
The good news is this isn’t just about sports. Show me somebody who has been competitive in other areas of life, and I know there is potential to tap into.
Once someone learns to give everything they’ve got, win or lose, that’s a permanent part of their DNA.
If this is your background, tell potential employers stories about the way you prepare to succeed, and how your competitive nature can make a difference for their business.
Pledge that you’ll learn and grow, and play hard for them. Then, make sure you ask for the job, or promotion.
Right now, employers need that powerful viewpoint and attitude. They need difference makers.
Mookie Betts had to win. He picked up a baseball franchise and lifted them to new heights. Why can’t you do the same for your employer?
Step up.
Jerry Roberts helps organizations build championship mindsets. He comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.