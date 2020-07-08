When a few acquaintances mentioned to me that they were surprised that Guam locals held protests in support of Black Lives Matter, it made me question my own impressions about how modern CHamoru people participate in national social movements. This reflection revealed many things that I hadn’t considered about how I’ve personally evolved as an American citizen.
Let me clarify this: I have always believed and felt that being born in Guam distanced me in some degree from fully experiencing citizenship. The most obvious reason for this was the issue of voting for the president. As most know, natives of Guam are born citizens of the United States, yet we cannot cast presidential votes. In fact, our status as a territory precludes us from representation in the Senate and our lone representative in the House does not have full voting authority.
In truth, this political reality makes little difference, if any, on our daily lives. We get jobs, we travel, we receive individual federal benefits and are incarcerated in federal prisons just like other citizens. And, obviously, we simply (as if) need to move to the states to vote for the commander in chief. The effect, for me, manifests itself with an emotional distance from voicing concerns about national social campaigns – to join the march, so to speak. Better put, I really never felt I had the permission to, as crazy as it sounds.
For example, a couple of years after the federal holiday commemorating the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. was declared 25 years ago, it was yet another acquaintance who made a comment that made me reflect. He asked me how Guam celebrated the day. I had no idea, which is what I told him. When he reminded me that it was a federal holiday and that it was important for all Americans to observe it, I actually said, “Of course, but we’re not that American.”
“Not that American,” he said surprised. “What the heck does that mean?”
“We’re not like you – we don’t get to vote for the president,” I replied.
My answer completely satisfied him. He didn’t really understand how we could not participate in this election. Many people with whom I’ve subsequently discussed how American Guam is absolutely concur.
Since then, younger islanders have more freely embraced, and feel more of a sense of belonging to the larger American social context. And so it is not surprising that a number of them stood proudly in solidarity with #BLM and those against systemic racism.
That movement has evolved into historical revisionism, and monuments of men after whom cities, parks and holidays have been named are being toppled for their participation in the American slave trade. We cannot be surprised that the same will happen in Guam.
If it does, when it does, George Washington High School cannot bear its name much longer. By that same token, neither should JFK, as John Kennedy scandalously disinvited Sammy Davis, Jr. from his inaugural ball, while the rest of Hollywood’s white Brat Pack enjoyed his and Jaqueline’s company. It’s in the books.
In 1911, Harry S. Truman, wrote to his future wife, Bess: ″I think one man is just as good as another so long as he’s honest and decent and not a n-word or a Chinaman. Uncle Will says that the Lord made a white man from dust, a n-word from mud, then He threw up what was left and it came down a Chinaman.″
Similarly, even though Lyndon B. Johnson is credited with greatly aiding the passage of 1957’s Civil Rights Act, and signed, as president, the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act, he is famously known to have used the n-word freely.
Locally, we must not overlook that Captain Henry B. Price wrote to his superiors in Washington D.C., that as naval governor of Guam, he found sports and calisthenics were a very good tool for assimilating natives and making them subordinate. He added that CHamorus were exceptionally good at base stealing, which referred to a “historical metaphor for native appropriation of imperial practices built on the appropriation of native lands and bodies.”
Indeed, as islanders participate in the philosophical and moral evolution of American society, we must look at our own institutions that have egregious associations emphasized by today’s racist confessional. It won’t be enough for us to stage our own far-flung protests that mirror New York and Atlanta marches; we must take down our own statues, and tear down some very familiar names in our beloved halls.
Are we ready?
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.