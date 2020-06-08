For the last three decades, I have been a home educator.
The power of home education does not lie in the book work. Most children can be taught to read and once that is accomplished, they can (and should) educate themselves.
The power lies in the other things you teach.
When my children were young, I would gather them around me and we’d talk about their actions and reactions, and I’d say: “The world doesn’t give a care about you. The day is coming when all you will have is God and your family. So learn to love each other now. You will need each other later.”
When they were older, we would talk about their attitudes and relationships, and I’d say: “The world will never love you. The day is coming when all you will have is God and your family. So learn to love each other now.”
I’ve never fancied myself much of a prophet — I just read the other prophets and keep my eyes open. But in recent weeks, I’ve been stunned by what I’ve seen.
“The day is coming … ”
And now is.
First, it was the tyranny of lockdowns over a virus, despite plenty of evidence that lockdowns would not stop it. Governors all over stomped on the rights of their citizens, caging them like animals, depriving them of their ability to live as free people.
And now we have anarchy. Mask-clad rioters all over the country — supposedly fueled by indignation over the brutal death of one man at the knee of a cop — have destroyed landmarks, looted stores, set buildings ablaze, and behaved as animals. And the same governors who were threatening law-abiding citizens are now justifying the lawbreakers.
How did we get here? I’m not sure — I’ve not connected all the dots yet — but I will make one observation: When you treat people as animals, they will eventually act as animals. When you deprive them of meaningful work and income and then let them free to steal, they will steal.
However we got here, it is apparent that the country has gone mad, and it doesn’t appear sanity will be reclaimed soon.
It’s frightening.
Although I would be inclined to gather my scattered children and grandchildren like a hen gathers her chicks, I cannot. So I pray, and hope they will remember what they were taught.
Someday — too soon — you will only have God and your family.
Hold tightly to both.