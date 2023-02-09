It’s been said that if you want to build a ship – don’t drum up the people to gather wood, divide the work and give orders. Instead, teach them to yearn for the vast and endless sea.
Similarly, if you want to build up an economy and foster small business activity, support aspiring entrepreneurs. One meaningful way government can champion entrepreneurial development is through Guam’s cottage food industry. While the definition can vary across jurisdictions, cottage food businesses refer to individuals that make food from their home to sell to the community and support their family.
Currently, all 50 states and Washington, D.C., have cottage food laws or regulations that govern home-based businesses. These laws allow a person to prepare food products from a private domestic residence and sell them directly to informed consumers, providing owners with flexibility, control, and financial independence. Despite the legal landscape of cottage food operations, Guam is one of the only jurisdictions in the United States that does not recognize this industry.
This means that home-based businesses are subject to the same rules and regulations as retail food establishments in Guam, including all licensing requirements, permits, and fees. While there should be some regulation of cottage food producers, placing them on equal footing with multimillion-dollar establishments is senselessly restrictive, and creates a financial and practical barrier to entry at a time when our people need help most.
Onerous regulations of home-based businesses also disproportionately impact women. An Institute for Justice survey of 775 cottage food producers across 22 states found that producers were overwhelmingly female, most likely to reside in rural areas and have below-average incomes.
This data is striking when you consider “The Impact of COVID-19 on Guam Residents,” a 2021 report conducted by the University of Guam. According to UOG’s study, CHamoru women under the age of 40 were the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. They are also the demographic most likely to benefit from this type of business model.
So how do we address this disparity and foster entrepreneurial growth? During economically trying times, government must develop a homemade food law that is easier for producers to access. While critics of cottage laws raise valid concerns about health and safety, there is little to no evidence of foodborne illness or outbreak in states where home food production is lightly regulated. These regulations often include basic food safety training when selling time-or-temperature controlled products and exclude alcoholic beverages, unpasteurized milk, or cannabis or marijuana products.
The implementation of a sales cap can also ensure that home food producers are not competing with brick-and-mortar small businesses who produce on a much larger scale. Together, these provisions provide a means for aspiring entrepreneurs without sacrificing public health and safety. But perhaps more importantly, a cottage food law falls in line with the principles of our island’s culture: preparing and sharing food among family, neighbors and friends.
From my mother’s earliest recollection, it was typical for the extended family to gather on Sundays at a grandparent’s home following morning Mass. Families would spend the whole day feasting on food that they would bring to the table. Each had a specialty dish or produce from their farms that they would prepare.
Cousins would play with one another while adults engaged in friendly card games and conversation for most of the day. But it was the food, she recalls, that made those gatherings special. This tradition, for many CHamoru families, continues to this day. And it is this tradition around food that continues to bind families. Home food producers have much to contribute to our island economy, but too many regulations hinder entrepreneurship.
While I and other senators, including the late Sen. Pedo Terlaje and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, have tried to advance this policy in the past, I hope the 37th Guam Legislature will rekindle this effort.
By implementing a small-scale cottage food law, we empower Guam residents to generate income, protect basic food safety, and, hopefully, spur an entrepreneurial spirit, as vast and endless as the sea.
National Entrepreneurship Week takes place Feb. 11-18.
Mary Camacho Torres was a four-term senator in the Guam Legislature. Her previous positions in public service include deputy general manager at the Guam Visitors Bureau, executive manager for the Guam International Airport Authority and general manager at the Port Authority of Guam. Throughout her legislative career, Mary has worked to improve voter access, expand protections for victims of violence and build up Guam’s health care providers and small business community.