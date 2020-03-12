It's time to dip into the anthropology file and learn a little bit about our distant ancestors.
We all know about Neanderthals, those brutish cave men that walked all doubled over. But new research by scientists from the University of Zurich and published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has shown that Neanderthals walked upright just like modern humans.
An upright, well-balanced posture is one of the defining features of Homo sapiens. In contrast, the first reconstructions of Neanderthals made in the early 20th century showed them as walking only partially upright. The reconstructions were based on the preserved skeleton of an elderly male Neanderthal unearthed in La Chapelle-aux-Saints, France.
Since the 1950s, scientists have known that the image of the Neanderthal as a hunched-over caveman wasn't an accurate one. But recent studies had used a few isolated vertebrae to conclude that Neanderthals did not yet possess a well-developed double S-shaped spine.
A virtual reconstruction of a skeleton also found at La Chapelle-aux-Saints has now delivered evidence to the contrary. The computer-generated anatomical model was created by the University of Zurich research group and they were able to show that both the individual in question as well as Neanderthals in general, had a curved lumbar region and neck, just like the humans of today.
When they reconstructed the pelvis, the researchers discovered that the sacrum was positioned in the same way as in modern humans. This led them to conclude that Neanderthals possessed a lumbar region with a well-developed curvature. By putting together the individual lumbar and cervical vertebrae, they found the spinal curvature was even more pronounced. Wear marks in the hip joint of the La Chapelle-aux-Saints skeleton also pointed to the Neanderthals having an upright posture like that of modern humans.
So the classic caveman wasn't anything like we were led to believe. That's why I like science, it changes every day! But Neanderthals aren't our only ancestors, and our next subjects are a lot closer to home.
Homo luzonensis
An international team of researchers has uncovered the remains of a new species of human in the Philippines, proving the region played a key role in hominin evolutionary history. The new species, Homo luzonensis is named after Luzon Island, where the 50,000-year-old fossils were found during excavations at Callao Cave.
The research was conducted by scientists from the Australian National University and published in the journal Nature, and a lead member of the team says the findings represent a major breakthrough in our understanding of human evolution across Southeast Asia.
The researchers uncovered the remains of at least two adults and one juvenile that included adult finger and toe bones, as well as teeth, and they also found a child's femur. The teeth were quite small and since teeth generally reflect the overall body-size of a mammal, the researchers think Homo luzonensis was probably relatively small. In order to prove that, they'll have to find some more bones.
The hand and feet bones are very similar to those of the Australopithecines who lived in Africa about 2 million years ago and are considered the ancestors of the Homo group, which includes modern humans.
So, the question is whether some of these features evolved as adaptations to island life, or whether they are anatomical traits passed down to Homo luzonensis from their ancestors over the preceding 2 million years.
Homo luzonensis also shares some unique skeletal features with the famous Homo floresiensis, or "the hobbit," discovered on the island of Flores to the south east of the Philippine archipelago.
It seems that there's still a lot to be discovered about our remote ancestors!