Happy Mother’s Day to all who engage in the most fundamentally connective role of nurturing and nourishing that is exemplified in the mother-child relationship. This bond which ties a child, nestled in the placenta, to mother through the life-giving umbilical cord is one of the most powerful metaphors in the human imagination. Coming from a mother-centered or matrifocal culture which reckoned kinship through matrilineage, CHamoru women are well aware of how significant this force is in our lives.
This past week, Dr. Tina Delisle presented her brainchild, "Placental Politics," to the island community. Her book emboldens CHamoru indigenous feminism as she takes us on a journey through the early American colonial period in Guåhan. Tina introduces us to women movers and shakers and to the pattera, CHamoru midwives, who mastered the healing arts surrounding the placenta and umbilical cord. Talen apuya and gatchong påtgon are indelibly etched in the memory of nåna, as each of us knows her.
For some, she represents the land itself, Mother Earth, with all her mystery, abundance and power. For others, she is simply mom, måma, na, nina, nånan biha, nånan dångkolo or nåna. As we dedicate this day to our mother figures, I can’t think of a better way to honor them than to remember their wisdom.
My Nåna, Maria Perez Calvo Torres – my mom’s mother - continues to occupy a lot of space in my mind’s eye, even after her passing nearly 50 years ago. Her profound wisdom did not come from formal schooling or degrees. Rather, she was a quiet, humble giant of a presence in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Tåta had already passed away the year I was born, so I didn’t get to meet him except through the memories of those who loved him. I never met anyone who didn’t. Having nåna present and fully engaged in our daily lives was another story. I can’t remember her yelling or raising her voice and yet her look was enough to bring screaming kids to silence as we awaited her guidance. She taught all of her grandchildren the art of embracing the obvious and how to address our challenges with creative, innovative strategies. Her words of wisdom ring strong in my psyche to this day.
When we would be figuring out how to overcome all kinds of obstacles, she would gently remind us that the “front door was not the only way of getting into the house.” “Ti i pettan sanme’na ha’ na siña hao humålom.” I ponder her wise sayings often and continue to discover new meanings that apply to a whole range of circumstances.
In the 1990s, I was asked to facilitate conflict resolution between two factions within the National Women’s Studies Association, whose bitter struggle and seemingly diametrically opposed positions threatened to split the organization in two. Honestly, I was no expert in conflict management and was hesitant to agree. One of my mentors during my doctoral studies, Dr. Alice Chai, insisted that I accept the task. I flew to Cincinnati for a weekend session to arbitrate.
I recall entering a room filled with loud, angry voices vying to be heard. I panicked. I dashed to the restroom to regain my composure and called on my Nåna to help me out. I heard her voice clearly in my head, “Yanggen sigi ha’ hamyo manesalao yan man álayo’, ningai’an na en fanágo’te komu mañe’lo.” (If you keep yelling and hurting each other, you will never be able to embrace each other as siblings.) I went back into the noisy, hostile room where reconciliation was supposed to take place and made my first comment. Quoting my Nåna, I reminded everyone that our sisterhood demanded resolution. It wasn’t easy, but after three days, the warring factions compromised and agreed to disagree respectfully.
Sometimes, our passion gets the better of us. There are issues that we feel so strongly about that we refuse to listen to other perspectives. This predisposes us to ignore, reject or vilify others who may not feel as we do or may be conflicted about the issue at hand. Nåna’s advice makes perfect sense in this context. The best way to pay tribute to our maternal figures and their wise ways is to remember what they taught us. Biba i Ha’ånen Nåna!