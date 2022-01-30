Guam’s very own “pink ladies” first organized over 50 years ago. Chilang Bamba founded the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteer Association in 1965, along with my mom, Tita Souder, Auntie Tina Perez, Auntie Nenang Leon Guerrero, Auntie Marian Taitano, Auntie Dinang Manibusan, Tan Delfina Leon Guerrero and Margaret Jones.
Guam women began to organize more formally into service associations after World War II. The Guam Memorial Hospital, the only civilian hospital, was in its infancy. It needed the helping hands of community members who were willing to raise funds and provide auxiliary services. This very dedicated and spirited band of women stepped up to the task of offering their time and social capital voluntarily to become the “founding ninas” of the GMHVA for the hospital.
Undaunted by limited resources, they enlisted family members and friends to sell tickets, actively participate in fundraising events and perform the myriad of tasks that their projects required. My mom and Chilang insisted that their teenage daughters dress up as bunnies for one of the earliest Easter balls. So, my sister Debbie, Rosemary and Florence Bamba and I were corralled into donning white leotards and satin tops and skorts complete with floppy ears and fuzzy tails to serve as usherettes at the gala. In those days, teens did exactly what their mothers told them to do!
Mom had me accompany her to meetings to take notes. Talk about an apprenticeship. It was at these initial GMHVA meetings that I became familiar with Robert's Rules of Order and the election and swearing-in of officers. I learned hands-on about the selfless nature of volunteers. The GMHVA founders were fully engaged in numerous community, church and family commitments. Yet, they responded willingly and lovingly to assist the hospital with vital equipment purchases. That was how they started. Patients enjoyed the TLC and their reputation grew.
In February 1971, the volunteers opened a store at the hospital as part of their fundraising strategy. My mom became the first gift shop manager. When they carried items we needed to purchase, mom insisted we buy from the gift shop. This tiny operation became our go-to store for presents. Today, a half-century later, the adventure continues. The roster of the GMHVA has grown considerably. The pink vests that have become a popularly recognized brand are a symbol of the pride that binds volunteers together through generations. They deserve our most heartfelt thanks. All the founding members have passed, but their legacy of love and dedication lives on in the work of the current leaders and members.
Several years before COVID hit, Margaret Jones invited me to join her and Auntie Dinang, who was in her 90s, for merienda at Margaret’s home. As one of the two surviving founders, Margaret was spearheading a film documentary of the GMHVA. “I’m not a member, but I will donate on my mother’s behalf,” I told her. In her soft Southern drawl she exclaimed, “You are Tita’s daughter.” “Yes I am,” I responded. “But why do you want me to participate in the documentary?” “Laura, you are not only your mother’s child. You have also walked in her footsteps. I hear her in you.”
What a compliment. Margaret and Auntie Dinang have since graduated to their heavenly life. I was honored to be part of that circle of givers that day. Today, it is my turn to honor them.
It is fitting that we pause to remember beginnings and how this organization of volunteers has made an indelible mark in the lives of many patients through the years with their gentle touch, cheerful greetings, special gifts and the life-saving equipment they have raised funds to purchase. I am very proud to be a small part of their legacy of community service and tireless dedication.
The amazing thing about volunteers is that they quietly and lovingly give without fanfare and recognition. Volunteerism may seem unattractive in a world where "looking out for me, myself and I” often prevails. The COVID-19 pandemic has stirred up anxieties and fears we never dreamt we would experience. Now, more than ever, we as a community need to band together and find meaning in what we do. The GMH Volunteers have discovered this very special recipe. Help them to continue. Buy their Commemorative Cookbook to celebrate their 50 years of dedicated service. Biba!