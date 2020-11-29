What appears to be common-sense reasoning as to why people behave a certain way is called objective reality. The deeper explanation is called subjective reality. In the 1930s, a social scientist asked a group of people, “Why do heroin addicts inject themselves?” Their responses were predictable: “To get high.” Objective reality held that the state of intoxicating euphoria, induced by heroin was the irresistible factor. A book published in 1972 entitled, "It’s So Good Don’t Even Try It Once," exemplifies this perspective.
The researcher also asked addicts why they took heroin. Their answers stunned the proponents of the get high theory. Subjective reality revealed something more complex. Junkies responded, “We take drugs, not to get sick.”
Wanting more ‘highs’ requires buying larger doses of the very expensive glory juice. Soon the body becomes dependent on the chemical. You get hooked! The body revolts if it doesn’t get a fix. Addiction results. So, feeling good is part of the equation but not wanting to feel bad drives the obsession.
Once hooked, junkies will even steal from their mothers. The need for their daily “cure,” drives junkies into thieving and manipulating family and friends into becoming enablers. Fearing the excruciating pain caused by withdrawal from heroin or other drugs, creates panic in the lives of addicts.
Getting high, as objective reality contends, is only part of the reason for addiction. There are no simple solutions to complicated traumas which trigger addiction. Delayed gratification is illusive to those seeking immediate relief. Addictive habits require immediate gratification. Subjective reality suggests deeper, more complex factors that sustain addictive dependency. The fear of “getting sick” becomes stronger than the desire to escape from reality.
To become educated means to grow your intelligence in understanding objective and subjective realities. While some in my neighborhood were getting hooked on drugs, I was getting hooked on books. My positive obsession with experiencing a high by achieving excellence in learning, boosted me from poverty to the professions. To change the quality of your life, as I did mine, may require that you put on your subjective reality lenses to understand why delayed gratification may be worth waiting for when dealing with losses and personal traumatic experiences. I learned that education is a viable path to success provided we pursue it with precision and focus.
Let’s look at reading for learning. Why do teachers give reading assignments to students? Objective reality points to good grades, being prepared for class and pleasing your parents as logical responses. While that may bring immediate benefits, subjective reality reveals long-term benefits that have to do with giving you agency and lifelong pleasure in becoming an autonomous learner. The pride and positive self-esteem derived from academic achievement is awesome, empowering and is sure to gain respect from your peers. The more cheers you receive from your achievements, the more you get hooked on the “high” you get for your hard work.
Being an autonomous learner does require habit-forming discipline and commitment. In the process, educational success transforms self-propelled learners into becoming accomplished professionals, competent parents, engaging conversationalists and great mentors for others beginning their journey.
I recently received a note on social media from someone I influenced through one of my lectures. He writes: “I was inspired by you when I was young and went to a class in Chicago. I still remember your presentation. Thank you. I was 15 years old. I’m 65 now. Good memories.” That feedback, as I get closer to my 80th birthday, lifts my spirits. I get high on that. Yes, some “highs” can be healthy! The chemically-induced kinds are destructive. Avoid them at all cost.
We live in troubled times. The pandemic is raging through our islands, the U.S. and the world. The malaise that we feel as normal family traditions get upended during this holiday season can drive us to seek solace in dangerous places. Don’t get depressed and flee to chemicals for escaping reality. Get hooked on reading for learning. Grow your vocabulary to become smarter. It’s never too late. Learning through reading is the best habit to get hooked on. Try it!