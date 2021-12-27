With the beginning of the new year just around the corner, what have we left behind and what do we have to look forward to?
What we left behind is obviously a matter of writer's perspective.
This writer chooses to look toward China, and inept and corrupt leadership in the U.S. and in far too many other regional and world governments.
Government officials who, if they took the time to read rather than allowing the rewrite of world history, would have seen this coming and kept it from happening.
From this writer's perspective, the major thing we allowed to happen was allowing the mainland Chinese government, for far too many years now – more than 30 - to get away with stealing major projects that they were too lazy or incapable of developing on their own.
They also managed (with assistance from others) to infect the world with the COVID-19 virus. Since that time, they have refused to be open and come clean about that fact. To top it off, existing world leaders have continually allowed them to do so. with no real severe penalties imposed.
The world and, in particular, U.S. and other free-world officials in power have historically invested millions of precious lives in the pursuit of freedom only to allow China the liberty of getting away with the above-mentioned things as well as using their personal version of economic warfare (read Sun Tzu) to take large swaths of the world for their personal use.
This by entering into contracts with greedy political leaders who have been more than willing to line their pockets with Chinese money.
Then in return, sell out their own people and very homelands in contracts that any 10th grade math student could have seen would end in failure to pay.
Which in turn, will result in Chinese ownership of those assets. This in their efforts to fulfill their quest for world domination and the vast reduction of human freedoms for peoples around the world.
The last significant piece of this travesty is that previous, and more recently elected, U.S. government officials allowed all of this to happen right under their noses. Or possibly, with their respective complicit assistance.
They managed to pull this off by buying votes, opening borders, short-sheeting the police forces across the nation, stacking the courts with judges who willingly free criminals, and neutering the very groups we have for protecting our freedoms, the U.S. military.
Unfortunately, our governments, federal and local, are having trouble seeing the noses on their faces when it comes to protecting our rights and longer-term freedoms.
They have willingly bought into beliefs that will eventually end in short-sheeting freedoms that made and kept our nation free and prosperous.
Even those who have lined their greedy pockets with money from corrupt-thinking power mongers will, in the end, pay the piper for their grievous deeds in their efforts to stay in power.
So, what do we have to look forward to in the months and years ahead?
Unfortunately, much more if the same, unless we - the people - pull ourselves up by our collective bootstraps and dump the fools who are currently in political office.
That is nationally and locally. Now, for some, that may mean working for a living rather than mooching off the largess of the government.
But then, that was what life was really about for free people in a free nation governed by honest public servants rather than greedy politicians.
Here is to yours for a free world coupled with a bit of sweat that can be easily washed off at the end of a hard day of honest work.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.