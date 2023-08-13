School safety has been a popular topic of discussion in our island community as policymakers, students, parents, school personnel and district leaders confront the dilemma of whether to open Guam’s public schools even without their passing safety inspections.
The compromise to allow schools to open in spite of their poor condition is not the perfect solution.
But to keep schools closed at the expense of having a shortened school year or converting to online learning is worse.
COVID-19 and the ensuing school closures and digital learning did not fare well. Our children, as did children across the world, suffered tremendous learning setbacks as a result of uneven access to technology, isolation and socio-emotional challenges, which compounded the already crippling effects of accumulated learning losses experienced by students.
Schools in Guam have been deteriorating over the years. The lack of capital to invest in facilities is a chronic problem that has only worsened as a result of Typhoon Mawar. No one denies that a safe physical environment is not only desirable, it is essential for learning. But we seem to fixate on the conditions of classroom buildings and bathrooms and pay less attention to the other side of the safety equation: a safe school culture for learning.
One aspect of school culture relates to the socio-emotional environment. What is the level of bullying among students? Are disciplinary incidents on the rise both inside and outside the classroom? Do students feel respected and valued or do they sense hostility from the adults in the school? Are they engaged or marginalized?
These are issues that are not as visible as deteriorating buildings and nonfunctioning toilets, but they are equally impactful to a student feeling safe at school.
Another aspect of school culture relates to inclusion. Student cliques and gangs are inevitable ways that students organize themselves. Those who do not belong to a circle of friends suffer profoundly. They are marginalized or ignored. They become extremely vulnerable to being bullied or scapegoated. These students, and there are many in our schools, feel totally unsafe.
Instructional materials often exclude the experiences of island students. Children don’t see themselves in their textbooks or in the illustrations that teachers use in the classroom. That adds to feelings of not belonging or identifying with what is being taught.
We may think because we have such diversity in our student population that we are a joyous “melting pot.” Not so!
The pot is boiling over with conflict and hostilities. Our children reflect the sentiments of the adults in their lives. I know this is a harsh indictment on us, especially because we take great pride in the island’s hospitality. But do our children really experience “the love?” I have spoken to too many of our island students whose experience is the opposite.
I know it takes a lot of money to fix our schools and make them 21st century places of learning with bountiful technology and facilities that can weather all kinds of storms. While disaster relief and surplus funds will be channeled to address this huge need, there is the other side of the safety equation – that is the school culture – which doesn’t require money.
What does it take, then? Character development, the institutionalization of fundamental island values, place-based and culturally relevant pedagogy and the recognition that unresolved hostilities in the community seep into our schools like invisible toxins that poison relationships and create animosity which can lead to disruptive or violent behavior.
I’ve witnessed how schools in the most deprived and dysfunctional locations across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico that were on the verge of being closed have transformed into exciting learning hubs for students and their families. It takes a crazy imagination sometimes. But we can do it.
Imagine if teams of adults working at a school assembled at the gate to welcome students each day in the languages of their heritage. Imagine if the wire fences surrounding the schools for safety reasons were decorated by the students with signs that promoted values and touted symbols of ethnic pride for the students enrolled in a school. Imagine if parents were engaged in patching things up and improving the environment. Imagine if every announcement in the school were made using the two official languages of Guam – CHamoru and English.
Imagine if every student was called out in an assembly, whether in the classroom, by grade or in a building, to stress accountability. Imagine if every day began and ended with an affirming ceremony.
Rituals matter to the spirit. Imagine if students learned that excellence also means helping others to succeed.
Imagine that!
Dr. Laura M. Torres Souder is CEO of Souder, Betances and Associates Inc., vice chair of the Kumision i Fino' CHamoru and chairperson of the Guam Indigenous Heritage Alliance (GIHA). She is an author, historian, educator and literacy advocate.