Are you waiting for life to get back to where it was “pre-COVID” so you can do all the things you have planned? Are you waiting for the stars to align, and that’s when you’ll take action?
Our current status is Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, and we’re talking about reopening for tourists in the next 60-90 days. However, the situation has been and remains unpredictable. Is it a good time to wait and see?
The key is action
Last August, Jennifer Rodriguez, owner of Loco Promos, posted a meme that read: “If I waited until I had all my ducks in a row, I’d never get across the street. Sometimes you just have to gather up what you’ve got and make a run for it.”
For me, the timing was perfect. I had just completed a series of radio commentaries which included a talk on procrastination and fear. A fair amount of procrastination is based on being scared to move forward. The uncertainty freezes us in place.
The paralysis of analysis
Many people go back into data and research mode. “If I go over the numbers a few more times, surely I’ll come up with a clear-cut answer on what to do.”
It’s like a dog chasing its tail. The answer is right in front of you, but you can’t get closer to it.
Before I got my chance to jump into the radio game, I worked with a guy who often said, “If we waited for every conceivable question to be answered, nothing would ever get done.”
Jennifer’s meme hit at the core of the issue — you gather up your best information, make a decision, commit to that decision, and then take action.
Capitalize on opportunity
When the virus struck, Loco Promos did a pivot away from its core business — promotional items — and began selling personal protection equipment like masks, facial shields, and more.
She didn’t wait for an exhaustive survey on the viability of the concept. She had products available to sell early on because she made the decision and ran with it. Other companies followed a similar path with their own pivot.
Is there risk involved?
Absolutely. Sometimes that risk is uncomfortable because you know what may happen if you’re wrong. Then again, what if you’re right?
I’ve heard this analogy hundreds of times and then I read where it came true.
An average-looking guy named Mark, a bit nerdy and a bit lumpy, had no date to his senior prom. He wanted to go but every girl he knew had already accepted an invitation. He had no prospects and had given up.
He went to math class where he had a conversation with Terri, the girl most people thought was the prettiest in the school. He asked Terri who she was going to the prom with. She said, “Oh, I’m not going. I broke up with my now ex-boyfriend a couple of days ago. I’ll just hang out at home. How about you?”
Did the stars just align?
Mark thought to himself, “This is my chance! Well, it would be if I had lost the 20 lbs. I need to lose. It would be if I could dance. It would be if I had a better car. (Sigh) I’ll just tell her I’m not going, either.”
That’s not what happened. This lumpy and nerdy guy wasn’t a stranger to rejection. He’d had plenty of it. Yet, this time, he saw the reward as greater than the risk. Mark asked her to go to the prom, and his brain almost blew a circuit when Terri said “Yes.”
A jaw-dropping entrance
When they arrived at the prom, all of Terri’s friends thought she had lost her mind. “What is she doing with him!” they exclaimed. All of Mark’s friends were high fivin’ and flat-out amazed.
Oh, that risk-reward thing? Fast-forward 30 years later, and they have like six kids together. All because Mark didn’t wait for his ducks to get in order before he took the plunge.
What have you been waiting on? Maybe a couple of ducks aren’t exactly in place, so you can’t launch on a project, a goal, or a dream?
Why not gather up the ducks you have and look again? Is it possible you can give it a go?
Jerry Roberts coaches organizations on how to handle ducks better. He comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.