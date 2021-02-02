Do you think your workplace is as good as any other in Guam? What words would you use to describe the place where you earn your living?
Every year Inc magazine runs a promotion to select the best workplaces in the U.S. Most cities do the same with local companies. It’s been tried here in Guam as well.
So what’s the point?
A listing of best employers is generally a promotional or advertising vehicle for the media involved. I don’t know if that’s the case with Inc magazine’s effort, but it certainly holds true in a small, local market.
The criteria used to determine the winners isn’t necessarily objective or exhaustive. It doesn’t seek to truly differentiate one from another.
You promote it as a contest, workers give their employer high scores, you sell a bunch advertising, pick winners and move on. All that said, the exercise does have value in that it raises the question of how we can improve our business, so that our workers find greater value in staying with us.
100 words only
In the Inc promotion, the management team for each winning organization is allowed 100 words to describe why they think they are a great place to work.
Before we go any farther, if somebody gave you 100 words to paint a picture of your employer, presumably to attract potential job seekers, what would you write?
David Schramm, whose work at Utah State University includes flourishing at home and at work, was asked to analyze the words used by those 346 organizations. Schramm said: “I could hardly believe the pattern I discovered.
It turns out the 15 words used most frequently in their descriptions aligned precisely with the same three needs for human flourishing.”
According to Schramm, the focus was on meeting physical and emotional safety, using words like benefits, care, environment, help, and support. He said the best businesses also fulfill the need for satisfaction, using words such as fun, flexible, happy, perks, and growth.
The human need for connection
The use of the words culture and team dominated the descriptions, as well as people and values. Schramm reported that the word family was also frequently used.
Many HR departments like to use terms like “family-oriented” when they advertise job openings, but how many businesses truly live up to that?
In fact, I’ll bet most of the organizations that were not selected as winners use all of the same terms to describe their companies, even though their employees might not. Are they wrong? Are they just saying it even though they know it’s not true? Are they delusional?
Creating the winning workplace
To design a workplace where people would write glowing 100-word to describe it, here are a few things to consider. The basic needs at work are safety, job satisfaction, and human connection. If you can hit on those three, you should be in good shape. Here’s a quick breakdown, in no particular order:
1. Safety — Right now the key topic is COVID-19, but safety involves more than that. Make safety a topic in your organization and give everybody a voice to discuss it.
2. Job satisfaction — Interesting and valuable work to do, the tools to do it, opportunities to grow, good compensation, as well as aggressive recognition and praise.
3. Human connection — This is harder but it’s worth the effort. Managers need to talk with workers, not at them. Build trust throughout the organization.
Show people they are valued, and one way to do that is to listen to them.
Show kindness and a personal interest in each worker and their career. Finally, have some fun together and celebrate your victories.
Who drives this effort?
Too many senior executives want to delegate this type of project to their middle managers, who then will push it onto the front line. That ends up delivering the wrong message.
People won’t miss that the top leaders aren’t really committed, and are just paying it “lip service.” In a lot of organizations that translates to “same stuff, different day.”
If you really want a workplace your team will brag to their friends about, every manager has to be involved.
Do these things and you’ll create a company culture that will have workers singing your praises.
Jerry Roberts helps workers at all levels communicate better. He comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.