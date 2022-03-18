Life can be cruel, as we know. But it can also be just plain cold. So much of what we read is taken up with the scientific truths that seem to manage our lives, even more so in these days of pandemic management. If you want to remain free of the disease, wear masks, maintain social distancing, and follow the rules that science lays down. Well then, what about managing our finances? Economists are quick to add their own rules for insuring that we don’t go broke. There are rules for everything, all drawn up from a rational explanation of how the world works. If we don’t have all these rules formulated right now, voices assure us, we need not worry: We’ll have them before too long.
Didn’t we once learn that there were two halves of the human brain, the left side of which worked with the rational while the other dealt with the nonrational? Let’s call that other side the home of the imagination – the part of us that is not fenced in by logic, mathematical equations, and the laws of science. But the promise of the unbridled rationalists is that we can’t take that imaginative side seriously. At best, it can entertain us; at worst, it can seriously mislead us. My cynical reaction to all this: Oh great! What a relief to know that we can soon settle into the left side of our brain and live out our lives safely there!
Oddly enough, as children, we fed our imagination with lots of help from our parents. Who can forget those storybooks filled with tales of sprites, fairies, wicked witches and all sorts of mythical creatures! It wasn’t long before Cinderella and Snow White were animated for the movie screen.
Yet, as children grow up, this same imaginative yearning is dismissed as “magic” and their life is narrowly defined by the rational. “Don’t let your imagination run away from you,” we often warn our children. Are we really intent on dismissing the imagination later in life when we seem to need it as badly as we did when we were children?
Then again, maybe we did keep our imagination alive after all, and not always as fenced off from “real life” as we were advised. Much of this happens through popular entertainment - movies with happy endings, despite the trials endured by the main characters; TV quiz shows in which the winner can walk away with millions in prize money; so-called “reality shows” staged in romantic far-off places and under contrived circumstances that make them look like a modern replay of one of those old Disney films.
But why shouldn’t we? Don’t we all want to believe that, despite all evidence to the contrary, the central figure can emerge from the contest victorious and go on to live happily ever after? Isn’t that a reflection of our hope that we might do the same?
Isn’t there something natural about our desire for happy endings in films and songs and novels, even if they do seem a little contrived? What about the story of our life? Is our imagination deceiving us by suggesting that, appearances to the contrary, the end of the tale could really be joyous? “And the prince and princess lived together happily ever after.” Is that just kid stuff, or is it a legitimate hope, even if it springs not from data tabulation but from a source inside ourselves that we cannot easily define?
Isn’t that imagination of ours a legitimate tool for helping us figure out some of those bigger questions that purely rational tools haven’t answered? Why and how the world works; why is there a world in the first place? What is the meaning of our existence? What happens when it ends? How will good people be repaid for what they do and bad people be punished (if we adhere to a human notion of justice)?
This age is often described as post-religious in its exaltation of the rational. We are advised that we don’t need myths any longer since the cognitive (and the science that feeds it) will provide all we need. Yet, there is a growing reaction to that naive theory today as in the past. Reaction to the exalted claims of the rational is a pattern over the ages: Romanticism perhaps as a delayed reaction to the Enlightenment, pietism in the 19th century as a reaction to the scientific, even tarot cards and magic mushrooms in the 1960s in reaction to the worship of the mind.
And so, we might add to our parents’ warning not to let our imagination run away with us this caution: Also beware of dismissing it as fantasy. The right brain serves a purpose as more than just entertainment. In its own way it can guide us to an understanding that we can’t always find in the cognitive half of our head. We discount imagination at our own peril.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.