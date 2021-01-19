The world’s best managers operate differently from the rest. The Gallup Organization has long been involved in management studies, and they are pretty much aligned with the fundamental beliefs I have about the workplace and how to improve it.
Today, I’ll lay out a few ideas that Gallup and I feel will help you to help your team perform better, and be happier with you as a manager. If you’re not a manager, copy this article and put it on his/her desk.
1. Connect jobs to a purpose
People need to know why their job matters because this establishes the value of the work. During a one-to-one meeting, ask the question, “If you don’t come in tomorrow, what do you think will happen?”
The usual response is that somebody has to cover for them, but that doesn’t indicate a knowledge of the bigger picture. Absences often impact several employees, and perhaps customers or vendors as well. Workers should understand these connections, and how their work relates to the operation and its profitability.
2. Give workers a voice in the work
When we ask employees their opinion of how their job should be done, then let them do it, attitude and performance can skyrocket.
My first boss and mentor, Big Ed, told our team, “Here’s the job and here’s how it’s being done now. If you have other ideas and can do it just as well and just as fast, do it your way. If you can’t, do it my way.”
He left it up to us. We improvised and ended up combining the existing procedures with a few new methods, and we raised the bar on performance.
The key was that Ed empowered us to try, right from the start. That built our confidence.
Most workers are stunned at first when a manager asks what they think, but keep asking. Trust me, they’ll get used to it.
3. Have legit conversations weekly
Gallup says only 20% of U.S. employees reported that they’ve had a meaningful conversation with their manager in the last six months. One-on-one meetings can be the manager’s secret weapon, and should be held regularly.
If managers are nervous on how to conduct these meetings at first, use what I call the “Ten-Five” method. Spend 10 minutes talking about the work and how to improve it, letting the employee do most of the talking.
Then, close with five minutes on personal things. Do they like football, cooking, or helping out at church? Find out, and explore ways to squeeze into those conversations.
4. Tap into individual motivation
Everybody is different and all of us possess an inner switch, that when flipped to the “on” position, drives us to give our best. A great manager knows each worker well and identifies that switch.
Do we seek prestige? Do we need to master new skills? Is beating the competition what we’re after? What do we like? What do we dislike?
Whatever it is that powers our inner drive is what that manager is aiming for, plus finding work that matches up with it. If you want to be the manager who does this well, you have to care about your employees as real people with real needs and desires.
5. Master praise and recognition
Most workers don’t get nearly enough. Question. If you as the manager don’t value someone’s work enough to publicly show your appreciation, will they be able to value it?
This links back to connecting every person’s job to a purpose and helping them believe why their job matters.
Further, workers don’t get tired of praise, so long as it’s sincere and specific.
Saying “good job” isn’t as good as explaining why you’re singling the person out for recognition. Specific praise carries high emotional value.
Win the retention game
These five factors are missing in most organizations. When companies deliver on most or all of them, they have an excellent chance to retain top talent, even when competitors offer slightly better compensation.
I’ve known workers who turned down thousands of extra dollars in salary to stay with their employer. They stayed because they were being “fed” in ways that money can’t buy, and they loved going to work every day. That’s your goal.
Jerry Roberts helps workers at all levels communicate better. He comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.