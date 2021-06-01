A lot of folks will go to work this morning, and not be happy about it. I hope I can give you some ideas today that will help make sure you’re not in that group.
The happiness index
Years ago, when I was just getting involved in the training business, I came across a report that indicated at any given time, 80% of workers were between moderately and highly unhappy with their job.
Further, 60% would leave their job for any kind of pay increase. As many as 40% would pick up and leave for the same pay but a better boss. Finally, 25% would leave for a pay cut, but a better boss.
Happiness is personal
A good boss can certainly help, but happiness is a reflection of who we are, our values, and how close we are to living them. What follows is in no particular order.
1. Be a giver.
You can start with your time, helping a struggling co-worker. Another option may be to join a nonprofit group that serves a segment of the community you’re interested in. There is no shortage of ways to give. You just have to be willing.
2. Don’t take yourself too seriously.
Everyone wants to do well, but the pursuit of perfection or unreasonable standards or timelines, can lead to frustration. If you’re a manager, this will almost always negatively impact a team.
Being too serious or inflating our self-importance adds unnecessary pressure.
3. Stop trying to impress people.
My first mentor, Big Ed, said that anyone I’d be so interested in impressing, if they were really worth impressing, probably wouldn’t be very impressed that I thought it was so important to impress them.
4. Create boundaries.
This could be protecting prime productive time. Maybe it’s creating structures in your work, or learning to use the word “no” when appropriate.
Boundaries are based on core principles. Once you figure out what those are, you can start with a few and build on them.
5. Control your emotions.
So many people live their lives in reactionary mode, letting their emotions control them. If we’re out of control we can’t be happy.
Emotional intelligence (also known as emotional quotient or EQ) is far more critical to our happiness than IQ, Intelligence quotient.
6. Cheer the success of others.
One of the ugly things we see in the workplace is when someone scores a win and gains recognition, and another person shows their envy or jealous side.
Even if it’s someone you don’t like, congratulate them in their moment. When it’s your turn, maybe they’ll return the favor.
7. Be nice to people.
How can you brighten the day for your customer or vendor? Do that and you’ll feel better about yourself.
This also includes people you don’t know. The cashier ringing up your groceries, the restaurant server, the admin person at the doctor’s office, or maybe the clerk in the government agency.
These people often have to put up with moody folks all day long. What’s it going to cost you to put a smile on their face?
8. Keep your ego in check.
Being sure of your own abilities can be a good thing. However, when you start laying an ego trip on others, they generally don’t like it and can’t wait for you to fall.
When you flip this around, if you can combine that confidence with a thick layer of humility, that can be incredibly attractive to people, and they’ll want to be around you.
9. Use your strengths.
Being able to employ our unique strengths in our work is a key to job satisfaction. Managers should try to match specific talents to tasks as often as possible.
If you’re not sure what your strengths are, ask your HR manager if there is an assessment you can take to point them out.
10. Self-care.
Maintaining health and well-being is essential. Eating, sleeping, exercising, enjoying the company of friends. Add in prayer, time for reading, music, and maybe a hot bath.
There are numerous options. Decide what you want it to be, and then make an appointment with yourself.
This list is not close to complete, but you’ll be happy — or feel you’re on your way to it — if you’ve got these 10 factors going for you.
