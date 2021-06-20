Selecting the right kinds of books to bridge learning loss is like choosing the right stream when prospecting for gold. You have to be deliberate and purposeful to cover lost ground and catch up. “Anything will do,” won’t do. Choose books that address major challenges in your life.
It has been said that “history cannot give you an answer to a question you have not asked.” Take an inventory of the challenges you face which complicate your quest to excel in school and in life. What are the questions you want answered? Find books that address those questions. Seek recommendations from advisers or peers.
During periods of transition and recovery, such as this summer, as students dig out from under heavy losses due to the pandemic and summer learning lags in the past, you should not read just to be entertained. There are many fun-to-read books that hold formulas for success. Pick from among these books that provide road maps.
As a teen, I had a very poor opinion of my self-worth. The trauma of living in poverty in a society where members of my heritage group were thought to be pariahs fueled my insecurities. My first mentor told me to read books to find answers to my burning questions. Suddenly, libraries began to compete with “going to the show.”
I wanted to be liked, popular, useful and appreciated. I wanted to get out of my minority identity cocoon-trap and transform into a social monarch of worth and dignity. I made a visit to the local sundry store. The sagging rack was filled with how-to books. To my surprise a guide written for white entrepreneurs caught my attention in a way that no other book had ever energized me before. I had to own it I bought it and ran all the way home to read it. It blew me away. I could not put it down. Bam! Dale Carnegie’s "How to Win Friends and Influence People," had an indelible impact on my consciousness.
The book was not written for urban youth from poverty by a long shot, but it resonated with me. I felt that the message was especially relevant for those of us who had to live in the constant spotlight of doubt. I wanted to be valuable and gain acceptance. Successful Mr. Carnegie laid it out step by step. He shared his insights on how to get it done. Of course, he was providing guidance and advice to people in the business world on how to get ahead and successfully market their products. Nonetheless, his message inspired me, a poor kid from the Bronx.
Dale Carnegie later wrote a book about how to become a successful public speaker. I read that too. I figured out how to win friends and influence people by following his formula. His books are very popular many decades later because his wise counsel has timeless value.
I read that to win friends, I had to show an interest in the other person, to listen and encourage them to speak more than me. He counseled that people love hearing their name. Admitting when you made a mistake also goes a long way for getting people to appreciate you. Giving others a sincere sense of their importance works. They welcome your presence in their lives. Among his many suggestions, one that became part of my mantra for success in influencing people was to “Infuse some drama into your ideas.”
So, prepare your summer reading list wisely. Don’t limit your selection to books that are on the highly recommended list of classics like "To Kill A Mockingbird." A book written for different audiences in mind, but which addresses challenges that you, as a reader, are confronted with, can become your most meaningful summer encounter. Read with intentional curiosity and focus on how you can excel in your circumstances. In my case, a how-to book proved invaluable in my search to find ways to build my self-esteem, I was able to fill great voids in my social identity.
Books will boost your spirits, while growing your vocabulary and increasing your intelligence. To cultivate your sense of self-worth and become valuable to others, choose wisely this summer.